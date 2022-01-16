Small business focus: Gadget-loving Stephen Barron is printing his way to success

An error occurred. Please try again.

Each week, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Stephen Barron, owner of Turriff Printing Services.

How and why did you start in business?

Turriff Printing Services was established by Russell McLeod in 1982 to supply print across Aberdeenshire.

I was always interested in the idea of printing and joined the business in 1989 as a fresh-faced 16-year-old apprentice litho printer.

This was to be my life for the next 28 years, in various roles like foreman.

In 2017 Russell offered to sell me the business. I felt it could offer more than it already did, so very gratefully grabbed the chance.

How did you get to where you are today?

By expanding and diversifying what we do and offering many more services.

We’ve invested in two new large-format printers, enabling us to create a much wider range of signs, banners and vinyl products.

We’ve also bought in a state-of-the-art embroidery machine so we can provide branded clothing.

One of our favourite new gadgets is a UV printer that can print on pretty much anything, such as custom beer bottle caps.

We’ve also invested in smaller machinery, such as a die cutter and toner foiler that allow us to offer more bespoke services.

We now make most of our products in-house, giving us much more control over both quality and turnaround times.

Who helped you?

I am thankful to Russell, as he gave me the opportunity to take over the business and guided me in the early days.

My staff and family have been a huge support. Changing my role from “the printer” to “the boss” was a big step for everyone to get used to, as were the many changes made to keep us up to date with the rest of the industry. Everyone has been brilliant.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) too has been really helpful. The resources it provides to small business have been invaluable – everything from legal advice, health and safety, and business insurance to financial expertise.

If you’re starting a new business or want to develop an existing one, give FSB membership a go.

What is your biggest mistake?

Listening too much to others in the early days and not going with my gut instincts.

What is your greatest achievement?

Surviving a global pandemic as a small business. I’m still relatively new to ownership and in 2020, when Covid first struck, I didn’t know if we would make it from one month to the next.

But we’re still here, standing our ground, thanks in part to the new services we’ve introduced.

If you were in power in government, what would you change?

I’d give more say to people on the ground than to people with no real roots in everyday working life.

What do you still hope to achieve?

For Turriff Printing Services to achieve its full potential. We have an amazing team, who care deeply about the work they do, and the more people we can reach and work with the better.

What do you do to relax?

I’m a gamer and also quite partial to playing darts in my wee garden bar, while partaking in locally-crafted beers and ciders.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m reading The Right Hand Man by Lee Cooper, who’s from Turriff. I also enjoy podcasts and have been listening to the T.B.A.M (Two Blokes and a Mike) series, which involves a group of local lads. If you like your football, it’s worth a listen. TV is all about The Witcher just now.

What do you waste your money on?

I’m a sucker for handy but useless gadgets – like my nifty bottle opener, which doesn’t bend the tops. I’m collecting all the tops to make a tabletop.

How would your friends describe you?

I’m not entirely sure but I would like to think easy-going, doesn’t take life too seriously and can offer the hand of friendship whenever required.

What would your enemies say about you?

I don’t hold grudges and don’t have any enemies, though my wife often comments that “nobody likes a smart****”. I tend to have an answer for everything.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I have a wee Golf Plus, which I use for nipping to and from work etcetera, as well as a Yamaha Thunderace (motorcycle) for fine weather.

My dream car would be an older style Nissan Skyline, the type that was in the early PlayStation Gran Turismo games.

