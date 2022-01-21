Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Scottish hospitality firm launches loan scheme for staff

By Kelly Wilson
January 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Spiritualist, part of the Signature group of pubs and restaurants.
The Spiritualist, part of the Signature group of pubs and restaurants.

Employees of two Aberdeen bars are to benefit from a hardship loan scheme launched by hospitality group Signature.

The initiative is to help support staff worst affected by the Covid-19 restrictions and boost income during the quieter start to the year.

Interest-free loans of up to £500 per person are being made available to staff.

The company, which operates The Spiritualist and Paramount Bar, in Aberdeen was founded by Nic Wood, son of north-east entrepreneur Sir Ian Wood, in 2003.

Paramount Bar in Aberdeen.

It now employs more than 580 people at 20-plus venues in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Bridge of Allan and St Andrews, as well as Aberdeen.

Supporting staff in need

Signature business development director Louise MacLean said: “January is never an easy month financially and we recognise it’s going to be particularly tough on the back of a December where, for many, hours, pay and tips did not reach levels of previous years due to Covid restrictions.

“As a result, we’re making interest-free hardship loans of up to £500 available to eligible employees across all our venues around Scotland for the first time.

“We hope this new initiative will go some way to supporting those who need it most during one of the most challenging times for our industry.

Louise MacLean, Signature Group business development director.

“It’s more important than ever we get the message out there that young people within Scotland have the opportunity to play an important role in helping the struggling hospitality sector get back on its feet after the damaging impact of the pandemic.”

Mr Wood has repeatedly called for more financial support from governments to help the industry throughout the pandemic.

Signature is also launching its first junior management development programme.

Employees taking part in the 12-week scheme will gain knowledge and practical skills around leadership, coaching, human resources training, finance and the day-to-day running of a venue.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]