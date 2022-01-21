Scottish hospitality firm launches loan scheme for staff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Employees of two Aberdeen bars are to benefit from a hardship loan scheme launched by hospitality group Signature.

The initiative is to help support staff worst affected by the Covid-19 restrictions and boost income during the quieter start to the year.

Interest-free loans of up to £500 per person are being made available to staff.

The company, which operates The Spiritualist and Paramount Bar, in Aberdeen was founded by Nic Wood, son of north-east entrepreneur Sir Ian Wood, in 2003.

It now employs more than 580 people at 20-plus venues in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Bridge of Allan and St Andrews, as well as Aberdeen.

Supporting staff in need

Signature business development director Louise MacLean said: “January is never an easy month financially and we recognise it’s going to be particularly tough on the back of a December where, for many, hours, pay and tips did not reach levels of previous years due to Covid restrictions.

“As a result, we’re making interest-free hardship loans of up to £500 available to eligible employees across all our venues around Scotland for the first time.

“We hope this new initiative will go some way to supporting those who need it most during one of the most challenging times for our industry.

“It’s more important than ever we get the message out there that young people within Scotland have the opportunity to play an important role in helping the struggling hospitality sector get back on its feet after the damaging impact of the pandemic.”

Mr Wood has repeatedly called for more financial support from governments to help the industry throughout the pandemic.

Signature is also launching its first junior management development programme.

Employees taking part in the 12-week scheme will gain knowledge and practical skills around leadership, coaching, human resources training, finance and the day-to-day running of a venue.