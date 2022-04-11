Accountancy firm appoints three new partners in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Accountancy firm appoints three new partners in Aberdeen

By Keith Findlay
April 11, 2022, 3:18 pm Updated: April 11, 2022, 3:21 pm
l-r Katy Christiansen, Alasdair Green and Lauren McIlroy, all promoted to partner at AAB.
l-r Katy Christiansen, Alasdair Green and Lauren McIlroy, all promoted to partner at AAB.

Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB) has promoted three of the team at its headquarters in Aberdeen to partner roles.

The chartered accountant and business adviser’s trio of new appointees in the Granite City are among a raft of new partners across the group.

Alasdair Green, Lauren McIlroy and Katy Christiansen have started their new roles at AAB HQ this month.

James Hunt has been promoted to partner in the Leeds office and Paula Fraser has joined the group as tax partner in AAB’s Edinburgh operation.

The constant drive and focus on building and investing in our team is a fundamental part of our culture.”

Graeme Allan, chief executive, AAB.

Mr Green leads the firm’s energy team, working with a range of clients in areas including strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, fundraising and consulting.

Working closely with all business units across the AAB group, he is involved in key internal corporate development initiatives across the practice.

He also leads environmental, social, and governance activities for the group.

Ms McIlroy heads up the virtual finance function (VFF) team at AAB.

VFF is a bespoke service which ranges from providing support to internal finance teams to delivering the entire finance function, harnessing new technology and cloud accounting.

Ms Christiansen leads AAB’s UK and global payroll division. She and her team help businesses navigate the increasingly complex requirements of payroll, both nationally and internationally, while working with them to streamline and integrate their operations.

AAB’s headquarters – Kingshill View, at Prime Four business park, Aberdeen.

AAB chief executive Graeme Allan said: “The constant drive and focus on building and investing in our team is a fundamental part of our culture.

“These partner appointments not only demonstrate the depth of talent being developed across the group, but also our ability to attract top talent to our business.

“It is fantastic to recognise the contributions of Alasdair, Lauren, Katy and James with these promotions, all of which are richly deserved.

“We are also delighted to welcome Paula, who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the group.”

Mr Allan added: “Each of our new partners will play a key role in developing their own areas of expertise, as well as supporting the delivery of the group’s growth strategy.”

AAB employs about 460 people, including 34 partners, across offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds and London.

