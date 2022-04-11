Accountancy firm appoints three new partners in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB) has promoted three of the team at its headquarters in Aberdeen to partner roles.

The chartered accountant and business adviser’s trio of new appointees in the Granite City are among a raft of new partners across the group.

Alasdair Green, Lauren McIlroy and Katy Christiansen have started their new roles at AAB HQ this month.

James Hunt has been promoted to partner in the Leeds office and Paula Fraser has joined the group as tax partner in AAB’s Edinburgh operation.

The constant drive and focus on building and investing in our team is a fundamental part of our culture.” Graeme Allan, chief executive, AAB.

Mr Green leads the firm’s energy team, working with a range of clients in areas including strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, fundraising and consulting.

Working closely with all business units across the AAB group, he is involved in key internal corporate development initiatives across the practice.

He also leads environmental, social, and governance activities for the group.

Ms McIlroy heads up the virtual finance function (VFF) team at AAB.

VFF is a bespoke service which ranges from providing support to internal finance teams to delivering the entire finance function, harnessing new technology and cloud accounting.

Ms Christiansen leads AAB’s UK and global payroll division. She and her team help businesses navigate the increasingly complex requirements of payroll, both nationally and internationally, while working with them to streamline and integrate their operations.

AAB chief executive Graeme Allan said: “The constant drive and focus on building and investing in our team is a fundamental part of our culture.

“These partner appointments not only demonstrate the depth of talent being developed across the group, but also our ability to attract top talent to our business.

“It is fantastic to recognise the contributions of Alasdair, Lauren, Katy and James with these promotions, all of which are richly deserved.

“We are also delighted to welcome Paula, who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the group.”

Mr Allan added: “Each of our new partners will play a key role in developing their own areas of expertise, as well as supporting the delivery of the group’s growth strategy.”

AAB employs about 460 people, including 34 partners, across offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds and London.