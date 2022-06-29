Coffee waste trial offers exciting prospects for Sutherlands of Portsoy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Coffee waste trial offers exciting prospects for Sutherlands of Portsoy

By Ian Forsyth
June 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 29, 2022, 11:47 am
Sutherlands of Portsoy secured cash to support its sustainability project.
Sutherlands of Portsoy secured cash to support its sustainability project.

Seafood firm Sutherlands of Portsoy was among successful applicants to the Scotland Food & Drink Net Zero Challenge Fund in February.

It received cash to pursue its ambition for a sustainable alternative for its smokery.

The fund gave grants to help firms become more environment friendly, while also matching the businesses with experts from academic fields relevant to their projects.

Sutherlands was paired up with an academic from the Rowett Institute, in Aberdeen, to help with its initiative of using waste from food and drink products in its fish smoking.

What started off as trialling the use of used coffee grounds in place of wood chips in the smoking process could lead to the firm using by-products from other food and drink production, including cider, gin and whisky.

This could have a knock-on effect to the sustainability of not only smoked fish production but also other sectors by using up an otherwise useless by-product.

We believe if it works with coffee waste, it will be as equally as successful with cider, gin and whisky waste.”

John Farley, Sutherlands of Portsoy.

Sutherlands director John Farley said: “Whilst the company boasts a significant history of being a traditional smokehouse, we have identified that to maintain our market position we need to look at our process and evolve a new more sustainable method.

“As an alternative to using oak wood chips, we decided after some intense conversations with a coffee company to use the damp coffee waste produced when roasting coffee beans.

“If effective, this would make that coffee a zero-waste product and could give our product a more distinctive texture and flavour.”

Smoked fish processing at Sutherlands.

Mr Farley added: “After a number of trials and blind taste tests we were astonished with the results.

“We believe if it works with coffee waste, it will be as equally as successful with cider, gin and whisky waste.

“The Net Zero Challenge funding we have been awarded is allowing us to partner with the Rowett Institute to prove the science of why this works and, ultimately, provide us with an alternative more-sustainable way to smoke – a method which can be rolled out across the industry.”

