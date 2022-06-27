Aberdeen software firm lands three-year deal with du Pre Marine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen software firm lands three-year deal with du Pre Marine

By Keith Findlay
June 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 27, 2022, 12:45 pm
Tobias du Pre, managing director, du Pre Marine, and Barry Booth, managing director, Intellicore.
Intellicore, the Aberdeen-based business software specialist, expects new work for global maritime firm du Pre Marine (DPM) to bring in £250,000 in the first year alone.

DPM, based in Hungerford, Berkshire, has appointed Intellicore as a technical partner.

The contract has an initial three-year term and will see Intellicore build an initial six “solutions” for DPM to deliver more sophisticated remote control of navigation systems, data and media.

These solutions, which will be taken to market during 2022, include a suite of tools to automate simple manual tasks such as rotating searchlights to follow thermal cameras and provide reference points.

Other capabilities include developing enhanced video overlay and analysis, as well as the configuration, routing and logging of sensor data.

Intellicore managing director Barry Booth said: “This is an exciting time for Intellicore, not least with this contract win which we’re delighted to have been awarded.”

‘Natural choice’

DPM managing director Tobias du Pre said: “We already had several years’ successful experience working with Barry and his team.

“It was a natural choice for us to partner with Intellicore to create these valuable new solutions.

“Combined with our deep knowledge of thermal imaging, searchlights, video and computing applications in the most testing of applications, this partnership will keep us at the forefront of ASV (autonomous surface vessel) and USV (unmanned surface vehicle) requirements, as well as enhance our abilities in serving the increasing demand for onshore control of navigation, safety and security resources on manned vessels.”

Barry Booth and Tobias du Pre.
Intellicore, previously Web Genie Solutions, provides smartphone apps and other bespoke IT solutions, along with support and development services.

Mr Booth set up the business part-time during his third year at Robert Gordon University.

The firm and sister business Seall, which specialises in software for the marine industries, are part of umbrella company the Human Centered Technology Group.

 

[[title]]