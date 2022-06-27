Aberdeen software firm lands three-year deal with du Pre Marine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Intellicore, the Aberdeen-based business software specialist, expects new work for global maritime firm du Pre Marine (DPM) to bring in £250,000 in the first year alone.

DPM, based in Hungerford, Berkshire, has appointed Intellicore as a technical partner.

The contract has an initial three-year term and will see Intellicore build an initial six “solutions” for DPM to deliver more sophisticated remote control of navigation systems, data and media.

These solutions, which will be taken to market during 2022, include a suite of tools to automate simple manual tasks such as rotating searchlights to follow thermal cameras and provide reference points.

Other capabilities include developing enhanced video overlay and analysis, as well as the configuration, routing and logging of sensor data.

Intellicore managing director Barry Booth said: “This is an exciting time for Intellicore, not least with this contract win which we’re delighted to have been awarded.”

‘Natural choice’

DPM managing director Tobias du Pre said: “We already had several years’ successful experience working with Barry and his team.

“It was a natural choice for us to partner with Intellicore to create these valuable new solutions.

“Combined with our deep knowledge of thermal imaging, searchlights, video and computing applications in the most testing of applications, this partnership will keep us at the forefront of ASV (autonomous surface vessel) and USV (unmanned surface vehicle) requirements, as well as enhance our abilities in serving the increasing demand for onshore control of navigation, safety and security resources on manned vessels.”

Intellicore, previously Web Genie Solutions, provides smartphone apps and other bespoke IT solutions, along with support and development services.

Mr Booth set up the business part-time during his third year at Robert Gordon University.

The firm and sister business Seall, which specialises in software for the marine industries, are part of umbrella company the Human Centered Technology Group.