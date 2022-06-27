‘Keen motorcycle enthusiast’ dies in hospital following A836 crash near Castletown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorcyclist has died in hospital a week after a crash in Caithness.

Adrian Placzek was critically injured after his bike collided with a car on the A836 Thurso to John O’Groats road, near Castletown, on June 14.

The 59-year-old was enjoying a motorbike holiday with friends on the NC500 when the crash, involving a Skoda Karoq, happened.

Mr Placzek was rushed to Caithness General Hospital and then transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

His family said he bravely fought numerous critical injuries in intensive care before he died.

Mr Placzek, from Worthing, was described as a “devoted father to two young children, and his partner Linda”.

His family say he will “always be remembered fondly by the family and friends he leaves behind.”

Officers are appealing for information about the crash between Mr Placzek’s BMW motorcycle and the Skoda Karoq.

Sergeant Ewan Calder, of Highland and Islands roads policing, said: “We are continuing with inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident, and our sympathies are very much with Adrian’s family at this distressing time.

“We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage that could help our investigation, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference 2072 of June 14.