Minister announces £190k HIE investment in Moray shipyard expansion

A £1.9 million project that will create 10 new jobs in Moray over the next three years has secured up to £190,000 from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

Macduff Shipyards is to double the berthing capacity of its facility in Buckie.

This will allow the Macduff-based company to take on more building, maintenance and repair work for various industry sectors and vessels.

The HIE investment, confirmed during a visit by business minister Ivan McKee, will support the construction, build and equipment costs for a fully automated cradle berth.

It is expected to lead to the development of new skills, as well as creating jobs.

Macduff Shipyards was formed more than 80 years ago and has grown into a valuable provider of rural skilled employment.

It carries out new builds, conversions, modernisations, refits and repairs, as well as installation of complete deck machinery packages for all types and sizes of vessels.

The company also refits oil-related vessels and ferries, as well as providing full-service docking, painting, engineering, and fabrication. The Buckie yard was acquired in 2013.

Growth strategy

Commenting on the investment in berthing facilities, Macduff Shipyards commercial director Rory McCann said: “HIE has played an important part in our growth strategy in Buckie.

“This project should be completed in spring 2023 and will allow us to grow our business further in the town.”

New investment also supporting apprentices

Steve Richards, senior development manager with HIE in Moray, said: “Macduff Shipyards is a crucial part of the local supply chain for all forms of marine industries.

“With the growth in aquaculture and offshore renewables, the company is well-placed to continue serving these sectors, while expanding services.

“This latest project will enable the company to provide additional security for existing employees, develop new skills and create a significant number of new well-paid jobs in Buckie.

“Importantly it will add to the company’s role in developing the young workforce, including through apprenticeships. All of this contributes to community resilience and the wider economy.”

Mr McKee said: “Scotland has long had a rich shipbuilding heritage and it is exciting to see MSL (Macduff Shipyards Limited) build on that legacy with this project.

“I wholeheartedly welcome this announcement, which will safeguard jobs in and around Buckie, and contribute to the economic growth and prosperity of the local community.”