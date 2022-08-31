Minister announces £190k HIE investment in Moray shipyard expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Minister announces £190k HIE investment in Moray shipyard expansion

By Keith Findlay
August 31, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 31, 2022, 5:14 pm
l-r Stuart Mack (Macduff Shipyards), business minister Ivan McKee, John Watt (Macduff Shipyards), Rory McCann (Macduff Shipyards) and Steve Richards (HIE).
l-r Stuart Mack (Macduff Shipyards), business minister Ivan McKee, John Watt (Macduff Shipyards), Rory McCann (Macduff Shipyards) and Steve Richards (HIE).

A £1.9 million project that will create 10 new jobs in Moray over the next three years has secured up to £190,000 from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

Macduff Shipyards is to double the berthing capacity of its facility in Buckie.

This will allow the Macduff-based company to take on more building, maintenance and repair work for various industry sectors and vessels.

The HIE investment, confirmed during a visit by business minister Ivan McKee, will support the construction, build and equipment costs for a fully automated cradle berth.

It is expected to lead to the development of new skills, as well as creating jobs.

Ivan McKee, left, chats to Macduff Shipyards managing director John Watt during his visit to Buckie.

Macduff Shipyards was formed more than 80 years ago and has grown into a valuable provider of rural skilled employment.

It carries out new builds, conversions, modernisations, refits and repairs, as well as installation of complete deck machinery packages for all types and sizes of vessels.

The company also refits oil-related vessels and ferries, as well as providing full-service docking, painting, engineering, and fabrication. The Buckie yard was acquired in 2013.

Growth strategy

Commenting on the investment in berthing facilities, Macduff Shipyards commercial director Rory McCann said: “HIE has played an important part in our growth strategy in Buckie.

“This project should be completed in spring 2023 and will allow us to grow our business further in the town.”

New investment also supporting apprentices

Steve Richards, senior development manager with HIE in Moray, said: “Macduff Shipyards is a crucial part of the local supply chain for all forms of marine industries.

“With the growth in aquaculture and offshore renewables, the company is well-placed to continue serving these sectors, while expanding services.

“This latest project will enable the company to provide additional security for existing employees, develop new skills and create a significant number of new well-paid jobs in Buckie.

“Importantly it will add to the company’s role in developing the young workforce, including through apprenticeships. All of this contributes to community resilience and the wider economy.”

Macduff Shipyards is a crucial part of the local supply chain for all forms of marine industries.”

Steve Richards, senior development manager, HIE in Moray.

Mr McKee said: “Scotland has long had a rich shipbuilding heritage and it is exciting to see MSL (Macduff Shipyards Limited) build on that legacy with this project.

“I wholeheartedly welcome this announcement, which will safeguard jobs in and around Buckie, and contribute to the economic growth and prosperity of the local community.”

