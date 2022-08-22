Buckie community to benefit from £12.5m project to improve connectivity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie will benefit from a new initiative designed to help communities overcome connectivity challenges.

The Blackwood Peoplehood Project will be officially launched in the Moray town on August 28, coinciding with the annual Classic Car Show.

The three-year initiative aims to support independent living through technology, age-friendly homes and safe outdoor spaces.

The £12.5million funding will also help to provide free tablets and WiFi for participants, as well as e-bikes and electric cars.

Buckie has been chosen as one of three locations, alongside Charleston in Dundee and Cardonald in Glasgow, because it “presents learning opportunities” around its rural location, public transport and WiFi accessibility.

Simon Fitzpatrick, development and commercial director of Blackwood, said: “Rural communities face a range of challenges associated with accessibility and connectivity.

“The e-car scheme is just one part of how we are hoping to help improve transport infrastructure in Buckie, as we will also be rolling out e-bikes and trikes.

“We’re really excited to roll out the programme and delighted to have Enterprise Car Club and other industry partners on board. Anyone, regardless of background or financial status, can use the service.

“Our hope is that this will offer a new means of connectivity to open up the area, which for some people can feel inaccessible.”

Community shaping the future

Two e-cars will also be made available in the town through a project partnership with Enterprise.

It is hoped these will help to improve connectivity while removing the financial burden of owning a vehicle.

Murray McAdam, regional sales manager at Enterprise, said: “By signing up to the Peoplehood project, participants will be able to book and access the e-cars via our easy-to-use app.

“You can book for as long as you want it and that’s all you will pay for – rather than all of the additional costs that come with owning a car.

“As well as access to the cars in their neighbourhood residents will also be able to use any of the 1,400 Enterprise Car Club vehicles around the UK, giving them easy and affordable access to low-cost and low-emission vehicles if they are travelling away from home.”

People from the community are invited to sign up to help shape the development of the project.

Mr Fitzpatrick added: “The most exciting part of Peoplehood is that each neighbourhood decides what it wants and how it should look. Co-design is at the very heart of this. We won’t turn up and tell people what we think they want, instead we are here to listen.

“The more people who sign up, the better and better it gets. That way the people in the neighbourhoods get the equipment, activities and initiatives that will bring the most benefit, whether that is a bike library, a gardening class or outdoor gym equipment.”