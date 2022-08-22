Buckie community to benefit from £12.5m project to improve connectivity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Buckie community to benefit from £12.5m project to improve connectivity

By Ellie Milne
August 22, 2022, 1:05 pm Updated: August 22, 2022, 1:41 pm
The Buckie community will benefit from the £12.5million project. Picture by Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
The Buckie community will benefit from the £12.5million project. Picture by Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Buckie will benefit from a new initiative designed to help communities overcome connectivity challenges.

The Blackwood Peoplehood Project will be officially launched in the Moray town on August 28, coinciding with the annual Classic Car Show.

The three-year initiative aims to support independent living through technology, age-friendly homes and safe outdoor spaces.

The £12.5million funding will also help to provide free tablets and WiFi for participants, as well as e-bikes and electric cars.

Buckie has been chosen as one of three locations, alongside Charleston in Dundee and Cardonald in Glasgow, because it “presents learning opportunities” around its rural location, public transport and WiFi accessibility.

The project will launch at the Buckie Classic Car Show on August 28. Picture by DC Thomson.

Simon Fitzpatrick, development and commercial director of Blackwood, said: “Rural communities face a range of challenges associated with accessibility and connectivity.

“The e-car scheme is just one part of how we are hoping to help improve transport infrastructure in Buckie, as we will also be rolling out e-bikes and trikes.

“We’re really excited to roll out the programme and delighted to have Enterprise Car Club and other industry partners on board. Anyone, regardless of background or financial status, can use the service.

“Our hope is that this will offer a new means of connectivity to open up the area, which for some people can feel inaccessible.”

Community shaping the future

Two e-cars will also be made available in the town through a project partnership with Enterprise.

It is hoped these will help to improve connectivity while removing the financial burden of owning a vehicle.

Murray McAdam, regional sales manager at Enterprise, said: “By signing up to the Peoplehood project, participants will be able to book and access the e-cars via our easy-to-use app.

“You can book for as long as you want it and that’s all you will pay for – rather than all of the additional costs that come with owning a car.

“As well as access to the cars in their neighbourhood residents will also be able to use any of the 1,400 Enterprise Car Club vehicles around the UK, giving them easy and affordable access to low-cost and low-emission vehicles if they are travelling away from home.”

The Peoplehood Project is coming to three communities, including Buckie.

People from the community are invited to sign up to help shape the development of the project.

Mr Fitzpatrick added: “The most exciting part of Peoplehood is that each neighbourhood decides what it wants and how it should look. Co-design is at the very heart of this. We won’t turn up and tell people what we think they want, instead we are here to listen.

“The more people who sign up, the better and better it gets. That way the people in the neighbourhoods get the equipment, activities and initiatives that will bring the most benefit, whether that is a bike library, a gardening class or outdoor gym equipment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Moray unsustainable schools
Three options coming before council with Moray school hanging in the balance
0
Three teenagers have been charged in the area of Keith following a number of thefts. Supplied by Shutterstock.
Three boys aged 13 and 14 charged following Keith thefts
0
The newly-revealed Macallan Horizon bottle has no standing base.
Macallan and Bentley unveil protype for new single malt as part of global partnership
0
motorcyclists
Biker charged after large group seen riding 'dangerously' in Moray
Derra Kew, from Lossiemouth, said volunteering is "good for the soul".
Charity volunteering helps Lossiemouth woman boost confidence after losing job due to brain condition
0
Ellie-May Devlin
Whisky thief brandished Buckfast bottle at police during breakfast disturbance
There are long tailbacks on the A98 near Buckie. Photo: Derek Merson.
Man in hospital following crash involving car and lorry on A98 near Buckie
0
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a perverted law student and a runaway rapist
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Isla Gibson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Isla Lewise Gibson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Mum who crashed car into wall at 10am was SIX times the limit
Plans have been submitted to demolish existing building and build new office building at Tamdhu Distillery.
New offices at Tamdhu Distillery, more Dufftown caber storage and floodlights for Gordonstoun tennis…
1

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor ScullyConnor Scully
Connor Scully reckons bad habits are costing Cove Rangers after three straight defeats
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Callum Bowie's Snapchat activities landed him in Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Snapchat / Elgin Sheriff Court. Elgin. Supplied by DCT/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
18-year-old who sent indecent video to child called it 'a drunken mistake'
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris during the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris so quick boss Jim Goodwin fears defenders could resort to fouling…
0
Jay Jamieson appeared excited as he left the court building.
Axe-wielding teen who robbed Aberdeen shop celebrates outside court
Moray unsustainable schools
Three options coming before council with Moray school hanging in the balance
0
Orkney College inspection
Orkney College UHI staff praised for inspection report
0