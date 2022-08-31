Aberdeen will only make a late transfer window signing ‘if the right one’ becomes available, says boss Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will only add another signing before the window closes if the “right one” becomes available.

The summer transfer window shuts at midnight on Thursday.

Goodwin has already signed 11 players in the window at a cost of more than £1.5 million in transfer fees.

He is still keen to bolster his attacking options but will not sign a player for the sake of beefing up numbers.

That is because he believes his squad is already strong enough with Connor Barron and Callum Roberts still to come back from long-term injuries.

Goodwin will only pull the trigger on a deal before the transfer deadline if the right target becomes available who can strengthen the Dons even further.

He said: “We are in a position to do something if the right one becomes available.

“We have spoken to one or two options but there is no panic from us.

“This is a very strong squad. Hayden Coulson was missing through injury at Annan.

“Connor Barron, who was outstanding last season, hasn’t kicked a ball for us yet this season.

“And Callum Roberts is one who is struggling with injury.

“We still have those three quality players to come back into the fold.

“We are a very strong squad once everyone is fit and available.

“So there is no real urgency for us to do anything in the next couple of days.

“We’ve done a lot of good business up to now and were very well organised coming into this transfer window.”

Fitness sweat for left-back Coulson

On loan Middlesbrough left-back Coulson missed the 4-1 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Annan Athletic with an ankle injury.

Aberdeen were taken to extra-time by the League Two part-timers.

Goodwin is hopeful Coulson will be fit to face Ross County away on Saturday.

He said: “Hayden didn’t make the squad because of an ankle injury.

“We hope he will come through in the next couple of days to be available for the Ross County game.”

Aberdeen set to miss out on Ronan

One of Goodwin’s summer transfer targets had been Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan.

The Dons boss admitted he was keen to work with the 24-year-old again having managed Ronan during his loan spell at St Mirren last season.

However, Aberdeen are set to miss out on transfer target Ronan who is expected to remain at Premier League Wolves.

Hearts, Hibs and German Bundesliga 2 club St Pauli were all understood to be interested in Ronan.

Wolves bolstered their midfield earlier this month with the £42.2 million signing of Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon.

That could have potentially paved the way for Ronan to leave Wolves.

However, it is understood he will remain at the English top flight club at least until the January transfer window.

The future of Ramirez and Bates

As the clock ticks down to the transfer window closing, there could also be players exiting Pittodrie.

United States international striker Christian Ramirez and defender David Bates were not in the squad for the tie against Annan Athletic.

Scotland international defender Bates was close to joining Polish club Legia Warsaw earlier in the window but the move fell through.

Bates, 25, has yet to play competitively for Aberdeen this season.

Ramirez. who netted 15 goals last season, has been left out of the last two match-day squads.

The 31-year-old striker has played only 18 minutes in the opening five Premiership games.

‘Disappointed not to be involved’

Goodwin accepts they will both want to play regular football – but insists they may not get that at Aberdeen.

He said: “Both Bates and Ramirez are used to playing every week so they’ll want regular football.

“For the time being, they’re contracted to the club.

“Of course, both are disappointed not to be involved and want to play more regularly.

“But there are players who are, in my opinion, ahead of both of them at the moment.

“(Bojan) Miovski is proving why we brought him to the club and he is our main No.9.

“(Liam) Scales and (Anthony) Stewart have developed a fantastic partnership and had two consecutive clean sheets before the Annan game.

“They will be disappointed with the goal from the corner.

“Whether Bates and Ramirez force their way back into my team or not will remain to be seen.

“But for the time being they are still Aberdeen players.

“And until I am told any different that will remain the case.”

Plan was to rest veteran Jonny Hayes

Goodwin’s reconstructed squad have racked up back-to-back league wins and reached the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup.

However, they were pushed hard by lower league Annan in the last 16 clashes.

🚗 A 440 mile round trip between Aberdeen and Annan. 👏🏽 Thank you for your brilliant support this Tuesday evening. 🔴 Safe travels home. COYR!#StandFree | #PremierSportsCup pic.twitter.com/dHTzCh3fvC — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 30, 2022

Goodwin made a double substitution at half-time against Annan with Jonny Hayes and Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes coming on.

They replaced Matty Kennedy and Shayden Morris.

Hayes was influential and Duk scored in extra-time.

Goodwin revealed he planned not to use 35-year-old Hayes on the artificial surface.

But with the Reds struggling to create he pitched the veteran in.

Goodwin said: “I felt it was a good opportunity to rest Jonny.

“I was hoping I wasn’t going to have to use him at all against Annan because of his age and the astro pitch as the surface is not ideal.

“I am in a very fortunate position that I can make changes.”