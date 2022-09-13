UK accountancy award for Aberdeen number cruncher and pizza shop investor Simon Cowie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

UK accountancy award for Aberdeen number cruncher and pizza shop investor Simon Cowie

By Keith Findlay
September 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
Simon Cowie has added another gong to his big haul of accountancy accolades.
Simon Cowie has added another gong to his big haul of accountancy accolades.

The managing partner of Aberdeen accountancy firm Infinity Partnership is celebrating an impressive UK awards double.

Simon Cowie, who established Infinity in 2009, was named practice pioneer of the year at the 2022 Accounting Excellence Awards in London.

It follows a similar accolade at the British Accountancy Awards – the UK profession’s other big event – in 2016.

‘Tremendous honour’

Mr Cowie said: “It’s a tremendous honour to be named practice pioneer of the year.

“This award is not only recognition for myself but also the amazing team here at Infinity.

“We understood the requirement to support our clients when they have needed us during the pandemic and through this challenging period of rising costs for businesses.”

He added: “Between the use of technology and the demand for broader services, the accountancy world is changing. I’m delighted our modern-day approach has been recognised.”

Multiple awards

As a practice, Infinity is a five-time winner at the British Accountancy Awards.

The Carden Place-based firm has won more than 30 accolades in total, including successes at awards ceremonies held by accountancy software brands Iris and Sage.

Mr Cowie is also a two-time winner of the Scottish dealmaker of the year title. To date he has completed more than 100 deals, worth more than £300 million in total.

His recent successes are due in part to substantial investment in cloud-based technology.

The accountancy world is changing. I’m delighted our modern-day approach has been recognised.”

Simon Cowie, managing partner, Infinity Partnership.

Infinity also set up an online Covid-19 information hub within hours of the pandemic becoming a national emergency and has continued to invest in its team by recruiting graduates.

Its managing partner is also an investor in local businesses – last year The Press and Journal revealed Big Mannys’ Pizza, of Aberdeen, had secured a hefty investment from Mr Cowie.

He became an adviser and director of the business. The exact size of his “six-figure” cash injection and the precise dimensions of his “slice” or minority stake in Big Mannys’ Pizza were undisclosed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Heliborne surveys in Aberdeenshire may identify base metal deposits.
Metals hunt survey helicopter takes to the skies over Aberdeenshire
1
Recycle8's new chief executive, Mark Gillespie, left, with chief technology officer Ian Skene.
North-east firm Recycl8 brings in another big name
1
Steve Anderson, left, and John Toet of Aberdeen Training Centre.
Six-figure investment in Aberdeen training centre expands reskilling and upskilling opportunities
1
Amanda Nasser.
Amanda Nasser's optical boutique and eyecare business is thriving in Lossie
1
The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay (Prince Charles and Camilla) visit butcher HM Sheridan in Ballater.
Royal warrant holders in north and north-east await decision on future of grants
1
Macdonald Drumossie Hotel was due to host the lavish ceremony tonight.
SCDI's big awards night in Inverness postponed
The Alexander Bain, in Wick, is changing hands.
Hospitality group Inntuitive taking over Wick pub from Wetherspoon
1
Silhouette of a floating production platform in North Sea region, Norway with sunset as background.; Shutterstock ID 1052722145; Purchase Order: -
PM commits to new North Sea licensing round, expects process to yield 'over 100'…
0
Buzzard, operated by CNOOC, is the UK's largest-producing oil field.
North Sea workers begin wildcat cost-of-living strikes
Post Thumbnail
Private equity investor takes full control at north-east subsea firm Rovop
1

More from Press and Journal

The council hopes the new hubs will make council services more accessible.
New reception and information hubs to open across Moray to support community
0
queen's funeral
Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0
Drakies Primary School
Inverness teacher removed from register after grabbing child and turning up to work smelling…
0
More then a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era. PA
Moray Council special meeting: 'More than a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era'
0
Community council says new Ardgay distillery will be a boost for the area, if approved.
Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support
0
CR0020107 Highland League game - Inverurie Locos (red) v Fraserburgh (black). Picture of Jamie Michie with the ball. Picture by Kenny Elrick 06/03/2020
Inverurie's Jamie Michie on comeback trail in the Scottish Cup
0