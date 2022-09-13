UK accountancy award for Aberdeen number cruncher and pizza shop investor Simon Cowie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The managing partner of Aberdeen accountancy firm Infinity Partnership is celebrating an impressive UK awards double.

Simon Cowie, who established Infinity in 2009, was named practice pioneer of the year at the 2022 Accounting Excellence Awards in London.

It follows a similar accolade at the British Accountancy Awards – the UK profession’s other big event – in 2016.

‘Tremendous honour’

Mr Cowie said: “It’s a tremendous honour to be named practice pioneer of the year.

“This award is not only recognition for myself but also the amazing team here at Infinity.

“We understood the requirement to support our clients when they have needed us during the pandemic and through this challenging period of rising costs for businesses.”

He added: “Between the use of technology and the demand for broader services, the accountancy world is changing. I’m delighted our modern-day approach has been recognised.”

Multiple awards

As a practice, Infinity is a five-time winner at the British Accountancy Awards.

The Carden Place-based firm has won more than 30 accolades in total, including successes at awards ceremonies held by accountancy software brands Iris and Sage.

Mr Cowie is also a two-time winner of the Scottish dealmaker of the year title. To date he has completed more than 100 deals, worth more than £300 million in total.

His recent successes are due in part to substantial investment in cloud-based technology.

Infinity also set up an online Covid-19 information hub within hours of the pandemic becoming a national emergency and has continued to invest in its team by recruiting graduates.

Its managing partner is also an investor in local businesses – last year The Press and Journal revealed Big Mannys’ Pizza, of Aberdeen, had secured a hefty investment from Mr Cowie.

He became an adviser and director of the business. The exact size of his “six-figure” cash injection and the precise dimensions of his “slice” or minority stake in Big Mannys’ Pizza were undisclosed.