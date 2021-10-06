City accountant takes a slice of fast-growing Big Mannys’ Pizza

An Aberdeen pizza business started just a year ago has secured a hefty investment from local accountant Simon Cowie in return for a slice of the action.

The exact size of Mr Cowie’s “six-figure” cash boost and the precise dimensions of his “slice” or minority stake in Big Mannys’ Pizza were undisclosed.

Big Mannys’ – renowned for its giant pizzas – was launched by brothers Phillip and Ashley Adams together with consultant chef Calum Wright, of The Adams bar, on Holburn Street, last October.

Headcount expected to hit 100

The founding trio run their business out of The Adams and are about to open a second outlet in Aberdeen.

They hope to be employing 100 people within months.

The new branch of Big Mannys, near Pittodrie Stadium, is due to open at the start of November.

When the second unit is up and running the two sites are expected to produce at least 7,000 pizzas a week.

Inspired by BBC’s Dragons’ Den series and having been approached by several potential business partners, the owners decided to seek out an investor.

They wanted someone who could add extra value by guiding them through issues that come with operating an expanding and scalable business.

Mr Cowie, the managing partner at award-winning Aberdeen accountancy firm Infinity Partnership, ticked all the right boxes.

‘Fantastic team’

He is now an adviser and director of Big Mannys’.

Mr Cowie, 48, said: “Big Mannys’ Pizza has a fantastic team and a first-rate product.

“I’m looking forward to working with Phillip, Ashley and Calum to take the business to the next level, ensuring the right infrastructure is in place to support growth.”

The new shop is opening after a £300,000 fit-out that includes a £40,000 US-manufactured oven.

It is nearly three times larger than the Holburn Street site, and creating 40 new full and part-time jobs – taking Big Mannys’ total headcount to 70.

The three founders hope to open a third outlet in the city at the start of next year, taking the number of staff up 100.

Shire expansion plan

They are also looking to open an Aberdeenshire shop in 2022.

Phillip Adams said: “We needed an investor with the expertise, acumen and business contacts to support and advise us as we continued to grow, and Simon fitted the bill perfectly.

“We call him our fire-breathing dragon – he is very clear on what we need to do when we ask him for advice. Simon is the fourth ‘big manny’.”

Big Mannys’ has exclusive agreements to deliver to customers at The Draft Project and College Bar in Aberdeen.

Collaboration with other north-east businesses – including The Breadmaker, Angus & Oink, The Tilly Butcher, Roots Catering and Cookie Cult – has also been central to its success.

In addition, the three founders have developed a beer called Smashable in partnership with Granite City-based Fierce Beer.

‘Amazing support’

Phillip Adams said: “The collaborations have been an integral part of our story.

“It’s great to see north-east food and drink producers help each other and cross-promote products, and we have more collaborations on the way.

“However, none of this success would have been possible without the amazing support of the north-east public and we’re very grateful for that.

“Our customers have helped to spread the word about us and that’s made such a positive difference.”

The second site, on the corner of Pittodrie Street and Ardarroch Road, will be collection and delivery only.