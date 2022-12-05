Cammach Bryant MD takes on new role at Roy MacGregor’s GEG Capital Group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cammach Bryant MD takes on new role at Roy MacGregor’s GEG Capital Group

By Keith Findlay
December 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 5, 2022, 8:08 am
GEG Capital directors Iona Currie, left, and Jia MacKenzie, right. Image: Ross Creative Communications
The managing director of Aberdeen recruitment firm Cammach Bryant has moved into a key boardroom role at its Inverness-headquartered parent.

Iona Currie is now recruitment director of GEG Capital Group, tasked with driving organic and strategic growth.

She has also joined the investment company’s acquisitions team.

Her appointment to the newly created role of group recruitment director follows changes at Cammach Bryant, which is now led by recently recruited business manager Drew Alexander.

Cammach Bryant business manager Drew Alexander. Image: Ross Creative Communications

GEG Capital’s portfolio of recruitment businesses also includes Aberdeen and Peterhead-based Genesis Personnel and Inverness firms Be Personnel and Global Highland.

Ms Currie said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time to be taking on the role of group recruitment director at GEG Capital.

“Each of the four businesses have been enjoying strong periods of growth in the last few years – even through the pandemic – and I look forward to growing the portfolio.

‘Huge potential’

“There’s huge potential for organic growth by strengthening links and co-operation between the four businesses but also by looking at strategic acquisitions that will let us enter new markets. That will be a key part of my new role in the group.”

GEG Capital director Jia MacKenzie said the appointment was “not only a great personal achievement” for Ms Currie but “also a great testament to our people and culture strategy”.

GEG Capital director Jia MacKenzie. Image: Ross Creative Communications

Ms Mackenzie added: “Central to that is a programme to identify and develop future leaders and Iona is a great example of that.”

Ms Currie started her career in recruitment with Global Highland in 2009, focused on the construction industry, before spells gaining valuable experience in the energy sector with GEG Capital group companies.

In her new role, she will split her time between Aberdeen and Inverness.

Group is part of Roy MacGregor’s business empire

GEG Capital is owned by Highland businessman Roy MacGregor.

It is run separately from Global Energy Group, which is also controlled by Mr MacGregor – best known to Scottish football fans as the chairman of Ross County.

