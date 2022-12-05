Cammach Bryant MD takes on new role at Roy MacGregor’s GEG Capital Group

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The managing director of Aberdeen recruitment firm Cammach Bryant has moved into a key boardroom role at its Inverness-headquartered parent.

Iona Currie is now recruitment director of GEG Capital Group, tasked with driving organic and strategic growth.

She has also joined the investment company’s acquisitions team.

Her appointment to the newly created role of group recruitment director follows changes at Cammach Bryant, which is now led by recently recruited business manager Drew Alexander.

GEG Capital’s portfolio of recruitment businesses also includes Aberdeen and Peterhead-based Genesis Personnel and Inverness firms Be Personnel and Global Highland.

Ms Currie said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time to be taking on the role of group recruitment director at GEG Capital.

“Each of the four businesses have been enjoying strong periods of growth in the last few years – even through the pandemic – and I look forward to growing the portfolio.

‘Huge potential’

“There’s huge potential for organic growth by strengthening links and co-operation between the four businesses but also by looking at strategic acquisitions that will let us enter new markets. That will be a key part of my new role in the group.”

GEG Capital director Jia MacKenzie said the appointment was “not only a great personal achievement” for Ms Currie but “also a great testament to our people and culture strategy”.

Ms Mackenzie added: “Central to that is a programme to identify and develop future leaders and Iona is a great example of that.”

Ms Currie started her career in recruitment with Global Highland in 2009, focused on the construction industry, before spells gaining valuable experience in the energy sector with GEG Capital group companies.

In her new role, she will split her time between Aberdeen and Inverness.

Group is part of Roy MacGregor’s business empire

GEG Capital is owned by Highland businessman Roy MacGregor.

It is run separately from Global Energy Group, which is also controlled by Mr MacGregor – best known to Scottish football fans as the chairman of Ross County.