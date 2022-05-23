Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor adds to his business empire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor adds to his business empire

By Keith Findlay
May 23, 2022, 12:01 am
Highland businessman and Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor.
Highland entrepreneur Roy MacGregor has acquired one of the region’s largest building firms through his Inverness-based investment group, GEG Capital.

It is the second time in five years , WGC (Scotland) has changed hands.

GEG Capital has acquired it from its two directors for an undisclosed sum.

All 60 WGC workers will be retained after the deal, with commercial manager Rhona Donnelly lined up to replace current managing director Dougal Murray at the helm.

Mr Murray will retire later in the year following a handover to his successor.

Rhona Donnelly, new managing director of WGC (Scotland).

WGC, which also has its headquarters in Inverness, will continue as a standalone entity within GEG Capital.

Founded as William Gray Construction by Willie Gray in 2001, WGC has worked on a raft of high profile regeneration projects in Inverness.

Mr Gray sold his majority stake in the business to fellow shareholders in early 2018.

He said the move guaranteed the long-term future of the firm after a health scare gave him a “wake up call”.

WGC (Scotland) founder Willie Gray.

The management “buy-in” saw Mr Murray become MD, while fellow shareholder Pauline Fox stayed on as finance director.

Documents lodged at Companies show that, as of late December 2020, WGC was majority owned by Mr Murray, with fellow director Robert Bruce having a minor stake.

Ms Fox, who also previously held a stake, resigned as a director in April 2020.

Dougal Murray is heading for retirement after selling his business to GEG Capital.

The last published accounts for WGC show it turned over £10.5 million during the 12 months to December 31 2020, down from £17.7m in 2019 as Covid-19 hit trading.

Its holding company posted losses of £138,753 for the latest period, compared with profits of £107,918 previously.

GEG Capital said last year it was on an “aggressive acquisition trail”.

It was looking to grow turnover from £85m to at least £150m over the next three years.

Skills the WGC team offer, present opportunity for growth within the industry and the support from the management team is in place to ensure they release that growth potential.”

Jia MacKenzie, director, GEG Capital.

The company is run separately from Global Energy Group, which is also controlled by Mr MacGregor – best known to Scottish football fans as the chairman of Ross County.

Announcing the acquisition of WGC, GEG Capital director Jia MacKenzie said the deal “gives us further breadth to our expertise as we continue to grow the portfolio”.

She added: “The skills the WGC team offer, present opportunity for growth within the industry and the support from the management team is in place to ensure they release that growth potential.”

Social housing growth target

GEG Capital said it would support WGC’s management team to target growth in the social housing, industrial and commercial construction sectors.

WGC aims to expand its role as a preferred partner in the provision of affordable homes, creating local jobs and supporting the local economy.

Projects of the firm include the 46-home Highland Housing Alliance-Cairn Housing development in Avoch and a 21-home Highland Council scheme in Slackbuie, Inverness.

WGS (Scotland) social housing in Avoch.

Ms Donnelly brings more than 30 years’ experience in the sector to her new role and has driven growth in social housing construction at WGC after previously setting up its  O’Brien Homes division.

She said joining the GEG Capital group of companies was “a great opportunity” for Highlands-focused WGC, adding: “We have a young, ambitious management team who I’m sure will prosper with the additional support, expertise and training opportunities that will come with our acquisition.”

‘Excellent relationships’

WGC’s new MD continued: “On a personal note I’m delighted to succeed Dougal… at this exciting stage in the company’s growth and wish him well in his retirement.

“I look forward to building on the excellent relationships we have built up with our loyal local client base – particularly in the social housing sector – and to delivering many more key developments for our communities, as well as the varied commercial and industrial projects we are renowned for.”

