50 jobs created as Global Energy Group lands Moray West contract By Ryan Duff September 26, 2022, 3:29 pm 0 Global Energy Group has won a deal to fabricate components in Nigg for the Moray West Offshore Wind Farm. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Local Business Fife Arms in Braemar to host new literary festival with royal connections 0 Lerwick harbour reports continued recovery from Covid impact 0 Aberdeen small fry working with Network Rail, Coca Cola and McDermott 1 Kelly McAlpine's luxury lodges in Aberdeenshire have five-star appeal 1 Aberdeen firm ADC Energy bags lucrative deal with US client 1 No respite on energy bills for disillusioned Aberdeen hotelier 1 Aberdeen fast food outlet launches 'UK first' tokenised crowdfunder 1 Commercial property: Aberdeen student halls sold in £33m deal 1 Commercial property: Can north-east buck UK recession? 1 Make us a green freeport - north-east plea to new PM More from Press and Journal Councillors vote to move meetings away from Inverness Town House permanently 0 'No delays' to funeral services at Inverness Crematorium - despite month-long breakdown of machine 0 WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers and Banks o' Dee… 0 Locals describe 'massive police presence' during search for tragic Winton McNab 0 Laughs, smoked corn chicken and memorable buffets: Readers share memories following Aberdeen's Saigon restaurant… 0 Aberdeen community 'buzzing with excitement' after scooping £3.2 million People's Postcode Lottery prize 0 Editor's Picks Traffic chaos expected as Bridge of Dee to close for 12 days of resurfacing works Teen driver who killed best friend in horror car crash avoids being locked up and is given road ban NHS Grampian warns of ‘extremely long waits’ at hospitals due to large number of patients Murder accused told handyman: ‘I did and I didn’t’ kill Renee MacRae, court hears Fireaway designer pizza coming to Inverness, Wick to get a Screwfix store and garden centre changes for Dingwall Loss of last section of Dornoch drovers’ road would be ‘act of cultural vandalism’ say residents