Aberdeen firm Alto cashing on growing threat of cyber attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen firm Alto cashing on growing threat of cyber attacks

By Keith Findlay
January 9, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 9, 2023, 9:07 am
Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR

Information technology firm Alto, of Aberdeen, hopes to cash in as a growing number of businesses recognise cybersecurity is a “must have” and not just an optional add-on.

Alto brought 2022 to a close by announcing turnover increased by £100,000, or more than 14%, to £800,000 last year.

The company’s current 12-strong team is expected to swell to about 17 during 2023.

In the next three to five years, I predict we will deal with cybersecurity more than any other IT challenge.”

Bruce Skinner, chief executive, Alto.

New project technical staff, including trainees, will be recruited to join the ranks and meet growing demand for services.

They will be tasked with helping to deliver an increased focus on cybersecurity support, which now accounts for nearly one-third of Alto’s business.

Majority of firms falling victim to cyberattacks

Chief executive Bruce Skinner said: “Recent figures suggest more than 80% of UK organisations experienced a ‘successful’ cyberattack in 2021-22.

“Once a business becomes vulnerable, it can take an average of 181 days to identify a data breach.

Alto team members Tina Espinoza, David McGhie, Dawid Szymaniuk and Pamela Harris. Image: Granite PR

“In the next three to five years, I predict we will deal with cybersecurity more than any other IT challenge – so evolving our business and expertise in line with customer needs is crucial.

“This will ensure we can continue to step up as cybersecurity moves away from being seen as an add-on service and becomes an increasingly integral part of business planning.”

Alto, based at East Tullos Industrial Estate, was founded in 2009 and is solely owned by Mr Skinner.

It serves clients across the manufacturing, food, energy services and healthcare sectors.

Customers use its managed IT and security products and services for operations spanning the UK and overseas locations including Spain, France, Denmark, Canada, the US and Philippines.

Alarming research findings

According to the UK Government’s last Cyber Security Breaches Survey, updated last July, nearly two in five (39%) of British businesses had identified a cyber attack during the past year.

The survey report added: “We also find enhanced cyber security leads to higher identification of attacks, suggesting that less cyber mature organisations in this space may be underreporting.”

Meanwhile, the CyberEdge 2022 Cyberthreat Defence Report, offering insights into cyber security in countries all over the world, found that in the UK 81.4% of organisations had experienced at least one cyber attack in the year prior to the study.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
Ace Winches sets sights on global growth after 'strong' results
2
Highland Coast Hotels has acquired Plockton Inn.
Iconic Highland hotel all set for £1million refurbishment
Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
The 'Clatter' in Fettercairn set to close
Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
AAB Wealth snaps up smaller Aberdeen financial planning firm
Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
Duncan Taylor releases £75,000 Macallan 52-year-old from 'rarest collection' vaults
Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
Could Elon Musk's 'back to the office' clarion call be the saviour for Aberdeen…
Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
Restoring lost connectivity at Aberdeen International Airport
3
Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
Leigh Reid: Why networking is a no-brainer for your business
Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
City of Aberdeen Distillery in Christmas spirits with hint at return of mince pie…

Most Read

1
Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
Armed robbers target Highland post office
2
Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
3
Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
4
Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
5
Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
6
Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
7
SPCA rehome staffy
‘He is as happy as ever’: 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
8
Ellon TSB restuarant plans have been tabled
Restaurant plans for old Ellon TSB and shop empty since Storm Frank damage could…
9
Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk’s ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and –…
10
Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…

More from Press and Journal

Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
Jamie Watt reveals his pride after Banks o' Dee dismissal
People silhouetted against the burning Clavie in Burghead.
Crowds expected for return of Burning of the Clavie
Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
Behind the scenes at Inverness Castle as multi-million pound project pushes on
Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Huntly v Turriff United; Forres Mechanics v…
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland head coach Shane Burger will quit to join Somerset County
Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
Vandals repeatedly target Stonehaven toilets - setting fires and dumping rubbish
Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
Aberdeen Women score Scottish Cup draw cracker away to nine-times winners Glasgow City
Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
The Voice of the North: Scottish Government must stop dithering over NHS crisis
Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
Man in hospital after car and lorry crash on the A9 near Aviemore
Alto CEO Bruce Skinner, second from the right, talking IT with Matthew Forsyth, Jacqueline Robertson and Alex Araujo. Image Granite PR
Banks o' Dee management duo 'have left' Highland League club after latest loss

Editor's Picks

Most Commented