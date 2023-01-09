Jordan White says Ross County cannot look for favours from elsewhere in efforts to climb off foot of Premiership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jordan White insists Ross County must find solutions from within as they aim to climb off the foot of the Premiership.

The Staggies remain three points adrift at the bottom of the table, following their 2-0 defeat at home to Livingston.

Malky Mackay’s side are approaching a crucial period, with their next two league games coming against Motherwell and Kilmarnock who are also near the lower end of the league standings.

With the Dingwall outfit having lost five of their last six matches, forward White insists they must take matters into their own hands.

White said: “We have only got one point since coming back from the break and that’s disappointing. Before the break we were hitting good form and playing well, so we have to work at that as a team and be better collectively.

“We can’t focus on anybody else, just concentrate on ourselves.

“Anything else is out of our hands. We have to look at ourselves, that’s the only way you can move forward.

“Last season everybody wrote us off at the start. Now we’ve got to take this on the chin and rectify the situation.”

Livi defeat could have gone other way

County were hit by two quickfire Bruce Anderson goals midway through the second half, at a time when they looked to be taking command of what had been a tight encounter.

White insists the Staggies were punished for a lack of cutting edge, along with slack defending.

He added: “There wasn’t much in the game. In the first half, we didn’t do too much or play our best but in the second half, we stepped it up. We had a couple of really good chances, but we were also sloppy at the other end as well.

“That was as a collective and we have to better all over the park. It could so easily have gone the other way, but unfortunately, it didn’t.”

Staggies finding goals hard to come by

County have failed to score in their last four matches, with White’s goal in a 2-1 defeat to St Johnstone on December 17 the last time they found the net.

For the second time in three matches, the Staggies had a goal chalked off by VAR in the latter stages, with White’s header ruled to have been offside.

White takes encouragement from the opportunities his side is creating.

The former Caley Thistle attacker added: “We can’t feel sorry for ourselves or be a hard luck story, we still have to be better. Even without that decision there were things in the game we can be better at and that’s what we have to look at.

“Since we came back it was only in the Aberdeen game that we didn’t create anything. But we haven’t taken the chances we’ve created.

“I don’t know if we’ve felt pressure as a team, but it’s important for us to stay strong and stay together and go forward.”