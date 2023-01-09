Jordan White says Ross County cannot look for favours from elsewhere in efforts to climb off foot of Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Ross County

Jordan White says Ross County cannot look for favours from elsewhere in efforts to climb off foot of Premiership

By Andy Skinner
January 9, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 9, 2023, 9:10 am
Ross County forward Jordan White. Image: SNS
Ross County forward Jordan White. Image: SNS

Jordan White insists Ross County must find solutions from within as they aim to climb off the foot of the Premiership.

The Staggies remain three points adrift at the bottom of the table, following their 2-0 defeat at home to Livingston.

Malky Mackay’s side are approaching a crucial period, with their next two league games coming against Motherwell and Kilmarnock who are also near the lower end of the league standings.

With the Dingwall outfit having lost five of their last six matches, forward White insists they must take matters into their own hands.

White said: “We have only got one point since coming back from the break and that’s disappointing. Before the break we were hitting good form and playing well, so we have to work at that as a team and be better collectively.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

“We can’t focus on anybody else, just concentrate on ourselves.

“Anything else is out of our hands. We have to look at ourselves, that’s the only way you can move forward.

“Last season everybody wrote us off at the start. Now we’ve got to take this on the chin and rectify the situation.”

Livi defeat could have gone other way

County were hit by two quickfire Bruce Anderson goals midway through the second half, at a time when they looked to be taking command of what had been a tight encounter.

Bruce Anderson’s double for Livingston consigned Ross County to defeat. Image: SNS

White insists the Staggies were punished for a lack of cutting edge, along with slack defending.

He added: “There wasn’t much in the game. In the first half, we didn’t do too much or play our best but in the second half, we stepped it up. We had a couple of really good chances, but we were also sloppy at the other end as well.

“That was as a collective and we have to better all over the park. It could so easily have gone the other way, but unfortunately, it didn’t.”

Staggies finding goals hard to come by

County have failed to score in their last four matches, with White’s goal in a 2-1 defeat to St Johnstone on December 17 the last time they found the net.

For the second time in three matches, the Staggies had a goal chalked off by VAR in the latter stages, with White’s header ruled to have been offside.

Ross Callachan and Keith Watson look distraught following Ross County’s 2-0 defeat to Livingston. Image: SNS

White takes encouragement from the opportunities his side is creating.

The former Caley Thistle attacker added: “We can’t feel sorry for ourselves or be a hard luck story, we still have to be better. Even without that decision there were things in the game we can be better at and that’s what we have to look at.

“Since we came back it was only in the Aberdeen game that we didn’t create anything. But we haven’t taken the chances we’ve created.

“I don’t know if we’ve felt pressure as a team, but it’s important for us to stay strong and stay together and go forward.”

