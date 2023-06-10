Moray self-starter swaps courtroom for woodland cabins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Moray self-starter swaps courtroom for woodland cabins

Paul Cannavan's new business on Speyside could hardly be any different to his previous job.

By Keith Findlay
Paul Cannavan.
From city lawyer to business owner: Paul Cannavan. Image: Frame

A criminal-defence-lawyer-turned-entrepreneur has left his legal career in Edinburgh for a new life renting out woodland holiday cabins on Speyside.

Paul Cannavan launched his holiday lettings business, The Dell at Glenlivet, last month.

And with the world-famous Glenlivet Distillery almost on his doorstep, he is hoping to cash in on demand for accommodation in one of Scotland’s best-known whisky regions.

The many attractions of Cairngorm National Park and the area’s international “dark skies” status – great for stargazers – are also expected to pull in renters.

Moray start-up owner says his new cabins are ideal for ‘digital detox’

Mr Cannavan said: “The location is the ideal spot for enjoying the outdoors or whisky tourism, as well as escaping from the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life and having a digital detox.

“We welcomed our first guests just last month and the initial response has been fantastic. Having the option for luxury accommodation so close to nature and the Cairngorms National Park is a big draw for people.”

Sustainability was a big focus as part of the design process.”

His four cabins are built from locally sourced materials, such as Scottish larch timber.

They also have ground screw foundations, as opposed to concrete, meaning minimal disruption to the local ecosystem. Their design boasts sustainable living credentials including a borehole fresh water supply and environment-friendly waste disposal.

Each cabin has an outdoor bathtub to take in the views.

And while they are connected to an electricity supply for power, there is no internet connection – which Mr Cannavan hopes will encourage his guests to “truly switch off“.

One of the new woodland cabins.
One of the new woodland cabins. Image: Frame

He added: “Sustainability was a big focus as part of the design process.

“I’m pleased the cabins have turned out so well, fitting in with the woodland surroundings and having a low-carbon footprint.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming guests from all over the UK and beyond throughout the years ahead.”

Family links to Moray

As well as a 15-year career in the legal sector, Mr Cannavan has previous experience in hospitality.

He holidayed on Speyside as a child and also had family links to the area before upping sticks from Scotland’s capital to launch his new business.

A former clay pigeon shooting site near the distillery allowed him to turn his idea into reality, while a £25,000 loan helped to cover the costs of building the hideaway cabins.

Woodland cabin.
Mr Cannavan’s new business is a world away from his former job as a criminal defence lawyer. Image: Frame

The venture, conceived during a Covid lockdown, has been supported with funding from the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans scheme and DSL Business Finance.

Barry McCulloch of the British Business Bank in Scotland said: “Hospitality and tourism businesses, particularly those linked to Scotland’s whisky-making heritage, are a vital part of our economy and continue to drive visitors from all over the world.

Lender says it’s exactly the type of business loan scheme was created for

“It’s great to have been able to support Paul with his escape from the city and a career change too. The Start Up Loans scheme was designed to support creative, ambitious entrepreneurs with the funding they need to take the leap into new ventures and become their own boss.”

DSL Business Finance loan officer Murray Marshall said: “It has been great to see Paul’s vision become a reality with a fantastic offering to tourists in the Moray region.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Local Business

A cruise ship leaving the Cromarty Firth, Invergordon
Toot away! Invergordon cruise ship horn ban lifted after community backlash
Yvonne Crook welcomes Kate Forbes who is a new ambassador with Highland Tourism CIC. Image Trevor Martin Photography Pic Trevor Martin
'This is critical for our future': Kate Forbes takes on new ambassador role to…
4
The robot dogs are being used to monitor and survey areas around Dounreay
Dog trials with a difference as Spot goes to work at Dounreay
Energy Transition Zone document front page.
Aberdeen Energy Transition Zone: Consultation formally under way
2
Four plates at a window table at the Sun Dancer in Nairn looking over the coast.
Nairn restaurant in running to be named Scottish Restaurant of the Year
Donna Maver has been presented with a Green Tourism Award.
Stonehaven zero waste and refill shop celebrates Green Tourism Award
The cruise ship MSC Meraviglia arrives in the Cromarty Firth. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I can't explain how much joy it brings': Hundreds sign petition to overturn cruise…
Exterior of Pizza the Action in Stonehaven
Pizza the Action in Stonehaven announces closure after 15 years
Findlay Anderson
Energy industry expert joins fast-growing Gilson Gray in Aberdeen
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Natasha Baxter of Buzz Baxter Furniture and Accessories. Ellon. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 02/06/2023
Buzz is the business for Ellon mum-of-three Natasha Baxter

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]