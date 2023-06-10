Highland Games Calendar 2023: All the events near you in the north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The dance routines have been practised, the piping tunes memorised and ropes and hands frayed in preparation for a summer of Highland Games.

Highland Games season is already upon us and there are plenty of opportunities to head along to take in some of Scotland’s best-loved traditions this summer.

From traditional heavy weight competitions, tossing the caber, tug o’war and athletics to Highland dancing and piping performances, there is something for everyone.

Organisers of the games have been preparing for the season for months, and will each offer something different for visitors, such as falconry and dog agility displays, stalls and funfair rides.

Visitors from across the globe regularly attend the events and are delighted by what is on offer.

Make sure you don’t miss out by checking out our handy calendar of Highland Games in the north and north-east below.

June

June 10 – Corgarff Picnic and Games, Castle Lodge Field, 12.30pm-5pm.

June 17 – Oldmeldrum Highland Games, Pleasure Park.

Qualifying begins at 10.30am, ahead of the official games opening by Meldrum man, Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson at 1.30pm.

As well as the usual heavy, light, dancing and piping competitions there will be a dog agility display, dance displays, massed pipe bands and a baby show.

June 18 – Aberdeen Highland Games, Hazlehead Park. 10am-5.30pm.

The usual competitions plus free family activities such as a climbing wall, clay pigeon shooting, segways and face painting. There will also be stalls, and performances of Singing Kettle songs from Artie, and the annual Highland Games Mascot Challenge.

June 24 – Drumtochty Highland Games, Drumtochty Glen, Auchenblae.

Qualifying begins at 10.30am, main heavy competitions begin at 1pm when the chieftain officially opens the games.

As well as the usual heavy, light, dancing and piping competitions there will be kids races. Cash bar only.

July

July 15 – Tomintoul Highland Games, public park, 11am-5pm.

Featuring the usual heavy and light events, dancing and piping competitions, there will also be other entertainments such as tilt the bucket and barrel racing.

The event will also be followed by a dance at 9pm at the Richmond Memorial Hall with the Black Rock Ceilidh Band. Entry costs £10.

July 15 – Inverness Highland Games, Bught Park, 10.30am-6pm.

As well as the usual competitions, there will be a market area showcasing local crafters and food and drink producers.

The Stoltman brothers, Luke “The Highland Oak” Stoltman and Tom “The Albatross” Stoltman will also be returning this year.

July 15 – Lochcarron Highland Games, Attadale Estate, 11.30am-5pm.

The first event begins at 12.15pm with the usual competitions and entry costing £10 per adult. Trader stalls will also be on site.

July 18 – Inveraray Highland Games, Inveraray Castle, 10.45am-5.30pm.

The day kicks off with a parade led by the pipe band from the town to the games field at 10.45am with the usual heavy, light, piping and dancing competitions already underway.

July 28 – Durness Highland Gathering, 12pm start

A pipe band march onto the field at noon to declare the games open. Offering the usual events, there will also be children’s activities, various food and drink stalls and a vintage tractor and vehicle display.

July 29 – Dufftown Highland Games, Mortlach School field, 10.30am-6pm

Qualifying begins at 10.30am, ahead of the official opening ceremony led by chieftain Alex Grant at 1.30pm. The event features the usual heavy, light, dancing and piping competitions.

August

August 5 – Aboyne Highland Games, Village Green, 10.30am-5.30pm

Some of the heavy, dancing and piping events will begin at 10.30am with pipe bands marching through the village at 11am. Light events and the fiddle competitions will also begin at 11am.

August 9 – Skye Highland Games, The Meall, Portree

Sailing and rowing races and some of the piping competitions will be held on the Monday and Tuesday before the games kick off on the Wednesday.

August 10 – Ballater Highland Games, Monaltrie Park, 10am-5pm

The first event begins at 11am with the usual competitions and entry costing £12 per adult. Trade stalls and a funfair will also be featured.

August 12 – Abernethy Highland Games, Nethy Bridge Games Field, 10am-5pm

Games day begins at 10am with children’s and dancing competitions before the chieftain’s parade at 1pm. Trade stalls offering a wide range of crafts and gifts will also be present on the day.

August 19 – Helmsdale and District Highland Games, Couper Park, Helmsdale,

The children’s mini highland games will kickstart the day at 10am with piping and dancing competitions following at 10.30am.

The Games Parade and official opening starts around noon followed by the usual competitions. There will also be trade stands, side shows and other fun events such as an afternoon ceilidh in the Games Bar.

August 24 – Oban Highland Games, Mossfield Stadium, 9.30am-4.30pm

March of the Stewards begins at 10.30am followed by the light, heavy, dancing and piping events.

August 26 – Lonach Highland Games, Bellabeg, Strathdon, 8am-5.30pm

Boasting an early start, the day commences with the march of the Lonach Highlanders at 7.50am before the official opening of the games at 12pm.

August 26 – Glenurquhart Highland Games, Blairbeg Park, Drumnadrochit, 10am-5pm

September

September 2 – Braemar Gathering, Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, 9am-5pm

Often attended by royalty since its debut in 1832, the gathering features the usual heavy, light, dancing and piping competitions.