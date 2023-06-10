Highland Games Calendar 2023: All the events near you in the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Highland Games Calendar 2023: All the events near you in the north and north-east

From traditional heavy weight competitions, tossing the caber and tug o'war to Highland dancing and piping performances, there is something for everyone.

By Shona Gossip
A crowd cheering on competitors at the Inverness Highland Games.
Check out this summer's jam-packed schedule of Highland Games. Image: Jason Hedges.

The dance routines have been practised, the piping tunes memorised and ropes and hands frayed in preparation for a summer of Highland Games.

Highland Games season is already upon us and there are plenty of opportunities to head along to take in some of Scotland’s best-loved traditions this summer.

From traditional heavy weight competitions, tossing the caber, tug o’war and athletics to Highland dancing and piping performances, there is something for everyone.

Organisers of the games have been preparing for the season for months, and will each offer something different for visitors, such as falconry and dog agility displays, stalls and funfair rides.

Nelly Elliot throwing the 56lb weight at the Inverness Highland Games. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Visitors from across the globe regularly attend the events and are delighted by what is on offer.

Make sure you don’t miss out by checking out our handy calendar of Highland Games in the north and north-east below.

June

June 10 – Corgarff Picnic and Games, Castle Lodge Field, 12.30pm-5pm.

June 17 – Oldmeldrum Highland Games, Pleasure Park.

  • Qualifying begins at 10.30am, ahead of the official games opening by Meldrum man, Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson at 1.30pm.
  • As well as the usual heavy, light, dancing and piping competitions there will be a dog agility display, dance displays, massed pipe bands and a baby show.

June 18 – Aberdeen Highland Games, Hazlehead Park. 10am-5.30pm.

  • The usual competitions plus free family activities such as a climbing wall, clay pigeon shooting, segways and face painting. There will also be stalls, and performances of Singing Kettle songs from Artie, and the annual Highland Games Mascot Challenge.

June 24 – Drumtochty Highland Games, Drumtochty Glen, Auchenblae.

Reporter Lauren Robertson at Elgin tug o' war training session.
Reporter Lauren Robertson was put through her paces at the <a href="https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/4422024/tug-o-war-teams-determination-wont-be-frayed-this-highland-games-season-despite-dwindling-numbers/">Elgin tug o’war training session last year</a>. Picture: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

July

July 15 – Tomintoul Highland Games, public park, 11am-5pm.

July 15 – Inverness Highland Games, Bught Park, 10.30am-6pm.

  • As well as the usual competitions, there will be a market area showcasing local crafters and food and drink producers.
  • The Stoltman brothers, Luke “The Highland Oak” Stoltman and Tom “The Albatross” Stoltman will also be returning this year.
Inverness provost with world Champion brothers Luke and Tom Stoltman.
Inverness provost with world Champion brothers Luke and Tom Stoltman. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

July 15 – Lochcarron Highland Games, Attadale Estate, 11.30am-5pm.

  • The first event begins at 12.15pm with the usual competitions and entry costing £10 per adult. Trader stalls will also be on site.

July 18 – Inveraray Highland Games, Inveraray Castle, 10.45am-5.30pm.

  • The day kicks off with a parade led by the pipe band from the town to the games field at 10.45am with the usual heavy, light, piping and dancing competitions already underway.

July 28 – Durness Highland Gathering, 12pm start

  • A pipe band march onto the field at noon to declare the games open. Offering the usual events, there will also be children’s activities, various food and drink stalls and a vintage tractor and vehicle display.

July 29 – Dufftown Highland Games, Mortlach School field, 10.30am-6pm

Highland dancing at Lonach Highland Games.
Highland dancers at Lonach Highland Games. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

August

August 5 – Aboyne Highland Games, Village Green, 10.30am-5.30pm

August 9 – Skye Highland Games, The Meall, Portree

  • Sailing and rowing races and some of the piping competitions will be held on the Monday and Tuesday before the games kick off on the Wednesday.

August 10 – Ballater Highland Games, Monaltrie Park, 10am-5pm

  • The first event begins at 11am with the usual competitions and entry costing £12 per adult. Trade stalls and a funfair will also be featured.

August 12 – Abernethy Highland Games, Nethy Bridge Games Field, 10am-5pm

  • Games day begins at 10am with children’s and dancing competitions before the chieftain’s parade at 1pm. Trade stalls offering a wide range of crafts and gifts will also be present on the day.
Ballater Highland Games at Monaltrie Park, Ballater. The massed pipe bands.
Ballater Highland Games at Monaltrie Park. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

August 19 – Helmsdale and District Highland Games, Couper Park, Helmsdale,

  • The children’s mini highland games will kickstart the day at 10am with piping and dancing competitions following at 10.30am.
  • The Games Parade and official opening starts around noon followed by the usual competitions. There will also be trade stands, side shows and other fun events such as an afternoon ceilidh in the Games Bar.

August 24 – Oban Highland Games, Mossfield Stadium, 9.30am-4.30pm

August 26 – Lonach Highland Games, Bellabeg, Strathdon, 8am-5.30pm

  • Boasting an early start, the day commences with the march of the Lonach Highlanders at 7.50am before the official opening of the games at 12pm.

August 26 – Glenurquhart Highland Games, Blairbeg Park, Drumnadrochit, 10am-5pm

Queen Camilla and King Charles attending the Braemar Gathering last year. Image: Amy Muir/ Shutterstock

September

September 2 – Braemar Gathering, Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, 9am-5pm

