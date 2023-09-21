Aberdeen pet food bank suspended after ‘serious incident’ at animal shelter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen pet food bank suspended after ‘serious incident’ at animal shelter

A member of staff was 'compromised' during the incident yesterday.

By Chris Cromar
Outside of Mrs Murray's Home for Stray Dogs and Cats.
The incident happened at Mrs Murray's Home for Stray Dogs and Cats yesterday. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

An animal shelter in Aberdeen that provides a pet food bank service has been suspended with immediate effect after a ‘serious incident’.

Posting on Facebook, Seaton-based Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats said that a member of staff was ‘compromised’ in the incident that happened yesterday.

The organisation, which cares for lost and stray dogs and cats, as well as rehoming animals, added: “We have sadly had to take the decision to suspend our pet food bank service with immediate effect.

“The safety of our staff is a priority and once measures are in place and we can resume our work in the community safely, we will commence this service, albeit in a different format.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause, but please bear with us during this time.”

Being dealt with by police

A spokeswoman for Mrs Murray’s confirmed that the incident is being ‘dealt with by the police’, with the force’s CID already been to visit the scene.

The closure will come at a difficult time for some animal owners due to the cost of living, with the SSPCA calling the hardship many face as an ‘animal welfare crisis’.

Back in July, the animal welfare charity revealed that the number of people in Aberdeenshire giving up pets had quadrupled in the past year.

Police have been contacted for comment.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lee McAllister with Chris Gibson.
Care home resident, 88, takes on Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister five decades after ducking…
Eden Watermill.
Bargain Banff watermill back on the market as price slashed by £20k
Will Marks and Spencer Aberdeen be toasting their success next week as they apply to serve alcohol in the St Nicholas Street store? Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
This is not just booze, this is M&S booze: Marks and Spencer wants to…
An artists impression of the John Street student flats near Aberdeen city centre.
Huge new student flats block APPROVED for Aberdeen's John Street
2
Dan Smith, of Savills.
Dan Smith: How do we tackle dearth of quality city centre office space in…
Ithaca Energy’s FPF-1 production vessel.
Dozens of Petrofac workers to strike on Ithaca assets after ‘clawback’ offer rejected
Ethan Walker with a Scotland flag.
Former Huntly FC teen player facing 'severe injuries' after hit by car in the…
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith.
Moray housebuilder Springfield Properties reveals profits plunge
The Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives are currently located in Old Aberdeen House. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
St Peters RC School could be spared closure amid rethink on moving pupils to…
The new bandstand in Drummers Corner, Peterhead. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Council slammed for Drummers Corner 'failing' as costs of Peterhead project soar to almost…
4