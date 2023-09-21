Aberdeen pet food bank suspended after ‘serious incident’ at animal shelter

An animal shelter in Aberdeen that provides a pet food bank service has been suspended with immediate effect after a ‘serious incident’.

Posting on Facebook, Seaton-based Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats said that a member of staff was ‘compromised’ in the incident that happened yesterday.

The organisation, which cares for lost and stray dogs and cats, as well as rehoming animals, added: “We have sadly had to take the decision to suspend our pet food bank service with immediate effect.

“The safety of our staff is a priority and once measures are in place and we can resume our work in the community safely, we will commence this service, albeit in a different format.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause, but please bear with us during this time.”

Being dealt with by police

A spokeswoman for Mrs Murray’s confirmed that the incident is being ‘dealt with by the police’, with the force’s CID already been to visit the scene.

The closure will come at a difficult time for some animal owners due to the cost of living, with the SSPCA calling the hardship many face as an ‘animal welfare crisis’.

Back in July, the animal welfare charity revealed that the number of people in Aberdeenshire giving up pets had quadrupled in the past year.

Police have been contacted for comment.