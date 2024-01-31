The surprising story of the funeral home promoting random acts of kindness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The surprising story of the funeral home promoting random acts of kindness

Berriedale Funeral Home in Aberdeen is celebrating life with random acts of kindness.

In Partnership with Berriedale Funeral Home
Berriedale funeral home director in Aberdeen FC box
Robbie Hedderman, Commercial Director of AFC, and William Paterson, owner of Berriedale Funeral Home at Pittodrie.

Inspired by a chance meeting in a lift at Pittodrie stadium, the directors of Berriedale Funeral Home are on a mission to spread goodwill and kindness in the Aberdeen community. Perhaps rather unexpectedly, the funeral home is also the driving force behind the Random Acts of Kindness Day being held at the stadium on February 12, 2024.

So, what prompted the long-established funeral home to organise such a unique event?

It turns out it was simply a chance encounter at an Aberdeen Football Club match that sparked Berriedale’s goodwill-giving journey.

A kind gesture can mean a lot

Last year, Berriedale’s owner and funeral director, William Paterson, was attending a match when he bumped into someone he knew. Just the week before, William had arranged the funeral of this gentleman’s son.

Having chatted for a while before going their separate ways, William decided to ask the hospitality staff if there was any way the gentleman’s family could have a box from which to watch the match. Wanting to make the day a little more special for a family that had suffered such devastating loss, it occurred to William that such a simple gesture could bring joy to many more.

An idea started to take shape. William decided to speak further to the hospitality department at Pittodrie. In another remarkable twist of fate, the head of the department knew Berriedale well. The funeral home had arranged the funeral of one of her family members not long before William had taken over the business and was keen to help out.

Berriedale and Aberdeen FC join forces

Berriedale funeral home director at Aberdeen FC
Robbie Hedderman Commercial Director of AFC (on right), has been an avid supporter of the Berriedale kindness mission.

That day set Berriedale’s random acts of kindness crusade in motion.

Berriedale acquired use of a box at Pittodrie, which it decided to offer to families that they met via the funeral home as an act of kindness to lift the spirits of people suffering the loss of a loved one.

Word started to spread and Berriedale opened the box up for others to use too. Family groups with a relative unable to sit long in the cold due to illness or age could enjoy a day out together in the comfort of the box. Individuals who struggled with mobility could attend a football match without stress. People who have found themselves on hard times and in need of a pick-me-up could have a fun afternoon with no worries.

The Berriedale team discovered the extent of how a simple kind gesture could give joy to others, and they decided to take it a step further.

Random Acts of Kindness Day

On Monday February 12 2024, Berriedale is hosting a free random acts of kindness event at Pittodrie Stadium. Open to everyone, you can turn up on the day or book a ticket in advance via Eventbrite.

With local businesses and charities involved in the free event, visitors can look forward to a day full of surprises, all inspired by random acts of kindness. There will be goody bags on offer, stadium tours, activities for all ages, signed merchandise and match tickets to give away, face painting, refreshments and much more.

A presenter from Original 106 will be attending and offering a unique radio presenter experience to one lucky visitor, and Aberdeen Football Club and Trust mascots Donny the Sheep and Angus the Bull will be paying a visit too.

Berriedale Funeral Home in Westhill.
Berriedale Funeral Home in Westhill, Aberdeen.

A part of Aberdeen for 40 years

A long-standing part of the Aberdeen community and very much family-centred, the roots of Berriedale Funeral Home stretch back over four decades. The original proprietors, James and Janet Steven, along with Ian and Kathleen Macintosh, set up the Macintosh and Steven funeral home over 40 years ago. Then, in 2001 James and Janet opened Berriedale Funeral Home in Westhill.

On retirement James and Janet passed the reins to William, who had worked for them over a period of 15 years. It was also then that Kathleen Macintosh, funeral director and celebrant, joined the Berriedale team, bringing her extensive experience and reigniting a professional partnership that began many decades ago.

Joining forces with Aberdeen Football Club has allowed Berriedale to give back to the wider community and bring joy to those who most need and deserve it. As William says: “One thing that is guaranteed is death, but life isn’t about the destination it’s about the journey, and what we’re doing is celebrating that.”

The Random Acts of Kindness Day takes place on Monday February 12 2024, 11am-2pm at the Madri Lounge, Level 3, Richard Donald Stand in Pittodrie Stadium. Register for the event at Eventbrite or turn up on the day.

