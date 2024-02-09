‘We shared him with the entire community’: Family’s tribute to Keith stalwart Peter Laing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

‘We shared him with the entire community’: Family’s tribute to Keith stalwart Peter Laing

The former care home owner was made MBE for his services to the Moray town.

By Lindsay Bruce
Peter Laing MBE, stalwart of Keith community life.
Peter Laing MBE, stalwart of Keith community life.

Tributes have been paid to “Keith loon through and through”, community stalwart Peter Laing MBE.

The former care home owner was at the heart of Keith community activity for all of his life.

Butcher’s boy

Son of butcher and cattle dealer Alexander Laing, and his wife Rhoda, Peter was the youngest of four. He was born in the family home, Weston House, on March 31 1938.

Alongside his three sisters, Peter reported a happy childhood, though school was never somewhere he thrived.

Stigmatised for being left-handed, he turned to the family stables, the football pitch or playing tennis with friends, to find happiness.

‘Not as stupid as he thought’

On leaving school, Peter enrolled at Webster’s College in Elgin to study business management. It was there that a perceptive tutor suggested Peter might be dyslexic. A life-changing revelation, Peter recalled for the first time understanding he “was not as stupid as he’d been led to believe”.

Returning to the family business after graduating from college, Peter learned the trade and helped with bookkeeping.

Peter Laing as a boy.

When national service came calling Peter put his administrative skills to good use for the Seaforth Highlanders. Serving in Gibraltar and Munster he acted as Battalion Routine Orders Typist returning home afterwards with tales of over-friendly apes in the Naffi.

Delighted to have her boy back, Peter’s mother encouraged him to recommence work for the butcher’s shop only for Peter to opt for cattle buying instead.

Starting a family

Towards the end of the 1950s Peter met Doryce Robinson from Liverpool. They married in the summer of 1960 and though they later divorced in the early 1970s, the couple had two daughters – Lesley and Louise.

Peter Laing in his kilt as a young man.

Peter worked for an Aberdeen cattle dealer, then had a spell at Smithfield Market in London before returning to Keith where he worked for FMC, Buchan Meat and Donald of Portlethen.

Weston House Care Home

In 1978 Peter remarried. He and nurse June Williamson from Fordyce, who had a son, Gary, brought their families together. The following year they turned the family home, Weston House, into an eight-bedroom nursing home.

June said: “We saw a real need for it at the time. I worked in geriatric wards and saw so many people languishing there when they would have done much better in a home.

“We brought my nursing and Peter’s business acumen together.”

The business was later expanded to look after 38 people, and a second home – Wakefield, in Cullen – was purchased in 1992.

Keith community life

Believing in high standards of care, and a place for home-owners voices to be heard, Peter helped establish the Association of Grampian Care Homes which he later became deputy chairman of.

This led to the formation of the Scottish Association of Care Home Owners, later known as Scottish Care. Peter served as a director and as secretary there for 15 years.

Peter Laing, who was the at the heart of Keith community his whole life.

Public service is what Peter became best known for. Indeed, in the Queen’s 2015 birthday honours list he was an MBE for his services to business, philanthropy and the Keith community.

The impressive list of Peter Laing’s Keith community involvement.

Out almost every night and involved in “just about everything”, June said she shared her husband with the Keith community for almost half a century.

Peter’s friend Watson Smith described his contribution to the community as “unequalled”.

Devoted to his family

Despite his copious other interests, Peter was a first and foremost a family man. A much-loved husband to June and devoted father to Lesley, Louise and Gary, he was also a respected father-in-law to Joe, David and Zoe.

Peter Laing, centre, surrounded by his family.

In later years he became a “darling granda” to Katy, Rosie, Lucy, Reece, Sophie, and Stuart – not least because he always had a ready supply of sour sweets.

Over the years he loved to spend time with his dogs and to socialise with friends whenever possible.

A special man

Peter was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in retirement but it wasn’t until early 2020 that he began to need additional support. Initially offered a respite placement in Weston View, he was offered a permanent place during the pandemic.

Ever the social animal he enjoyed the community spirit of the home – especially playing bingo.

Peter with his daughters and wife June on the day he received his MBE award.

Following ongoing illness, Peter passed away suddenly, on December 10 in Weston View age 85.

Lesley said: “My dad was a really special man. He was just wonderful.

“At his funeral, we were all struck just by how much he had done over all the years. Because outside all of that, he still had time for his family.

“It’s really quite remarkable.”