Black Isle Brewery’s plans to move to bigger site in Inverness approved

The organic business has outgrown its existing site.

By John Ross
The Black Isle Brewery will relocate to Inverness
The Black Isle Brewery will relocate to Inverness

The Black Isle Brewery is to set up a new base in Inverness after plans were given the green light by councillors.

The organic business has earmarked a site at the Inverness Shopping Park for a new brewery and distillery, with shop, visitor centre, bar and restaurant.

The two-storey building will also have an outside decked area, courtyard garden, education areas and car park.

It is expected the new venue will be popular with locals and tourists with forecasts of 20,000 visitors a year.

New jobs at relocating brewery

The relocation is due to a lack of space for expansion at its current site at Old Allangrange Farm.

Members of Highland Council’s south planning applications committee backed planning officials who recommended approval.

Committe chairman Thomas MacLennan said the project was very impressive.

Councillor Ken Gowans said it is a fantastic development which will be on the last remaining development plot at the retail park.

“This is something we should celebrate. It will enhance the area. It’s great to see this piece of land used.

“It’s been lying as wasteland for many years and it does nothing for the community or the economy.

“This is a local Highland brewery which is expanding and it will be a huge asset to the general amenity and the retail park.”

The new brewery is expected to attract 20,000 people a year

The brewery’s 15 staff at Allangrange will move across to Inverness. An extra 30 jobs will also be created at the new base.

The new building design will reflect the agricultural origins of the business.

The Black Isle Brewery was set up in 1998 as a pioneering organic brewer, supporting organic farmers and growers.

Bars in Inverness and Fort William

In 2011 it moved to a more modern facility nearby and also bought 130 acres of surrounding farmland where more than 7,000 native broadleaf trees were planted.

It later opened two craft beer and pizza bars in Inverness and Fort William.

This year it is hosting the newest addition to the music festival scene.

Black Isle Calling – Live at the Brewery, is a two-day event on September 13 and 14 with a line-up curated by Elephant Sessions.

