Body found in search for missing Russian sailor whose yacht capsized near Lochinver

The body of missing Russian sailor Roman Titov has been found more than two months after his yacht capsized near Lochinver.

The remains were discovered on the shoreline at Achmelvich at around 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Police Scotland have confirmed there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

Mr Titov’s relatives have been informed.

Sailors’ voyage to Istanbul tragically cut short

Roman Titov was last seen aboard his vessel on December 13 as he set off from Ullapool.

The sailor was attempting to sail to Istanbul to reunite with his family despite warnings from friends of stormy weather.

However, it was feared his journey ended in disaster after debris, believed to be from his vessel, was found in the Strathan Bay area on Saturday, January 6.

A major search operation was launched involving rescue teams from across the region after a mast was spotted 25 yards offshore.

Police, coastguard teams and Lochinver lifeboat scanned the coastline as coastguard helicopters from Stornoway and Inverness searched the area from above.

Police divers were also called in to comb the wreckage following concerns for Mr Titov.

The incident arose two years after his near-fatal arrival into Ullapool in January 2022.

Footage from his dramatic arrival into the Highland village was captured and uploaded to YouTube just seven months before his tragic death.