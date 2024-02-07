Body found in search for missing Russian sailor whose yacht capsized near Lochinver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Body found in search for missing Russian sailor whose yacht capsized near Lochinver

The body was discovered on a beach in the Achmelvich area, near Lochinver.

By Michelle Henderson
Roman Titov.
Roman Titov was reported missing last month after debris from his yacht washed ashore near Lochinver. Image: Roman Titov/ YouTube.

The body of missing Russian sailor Roman Titov has been found more than two months after his yacht capsized near Lochinver.

The remains were discovered on the shoreline at Achmelvich at around 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Police Scotland have confirmed there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

Mr Titov’s relatives have been informed.

Sailors’ voyage to Istanbul tragically cut short

Roman Titov was last seen aboard his vessel on December 13 as he set off from Ullapool.

The sailor was attempting to sail to Istanbul to reunite with his family despite warnings from friends of stormy weather.

However, it was feared his journey ended in disaster after debris, believed to be from his vessel, was found in the Strathan Bay area on Saturday, January 6.

Mr Titov pictured aboard his yacht just moments after arriving in Ullapool in January 2022. Image: Roman Titov/ YouTube.

A major search operation was launched involving rescue teams from across the region after a mast was spotted 25 yards offshore.

Police, coastguard teams and Lochinver lifeboat scanned the coastline as coastguard helicopters from Stornoway and Inverness searched the area from above.

Police divers were also called in to comb the wreckage following concerns for Mr Titov.

The incident arose two years after his near-fatal arrival into Ullapool in January 2022.

Footage from his dramatic arrival into the Highland village was captured and uploaded to YouTube just seven months before his tragic death.

