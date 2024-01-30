Black Isle Brewery on the brink of Inverness relocation as planners recommend approval for new restaurant plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Black Isle Brewery on the brink of Inverness relocation as planners recommend approval for new restaurant plans

Highland councillors will decide the fate of the brewery's plans for a new HQ at Inverness Shopping Park next week.

By Stuart Findlay
An artist's impression of the new brewery in Inverness. Image: Black Isle Brewery
An artist's impression of the new brewery in Inverness. Image: Black Isle Brewery

The Black Isle Brewery will relocate to Inverness if Highland councillors approve its plans for a new base next week.

The company hopes to build a new brewery, visitor centre, shop and bar restaurant on land at the entrance to Inverness Shopping Park.

Highland Council’s south planning applications committee will consider the application on February 7.

If it’s approved, the brewery will move from its headquarters at Allangrange to the new site.

Why does the brewery want to move?

According to the planning papers, the current Black Isle Brewery HQ is at capacity and there is no potential for expansion.

The new site at Eastfield Way is five acres.

It is estimated that it will attract around 20,000 visitors a year.

An artist’s impression of the new site. Image: Black Isle Brewery

Its 15 staff at Allangrange would move across to Inverness. An extra 30 jobs would also be created at the new base.

The new building design will reflect the agricultural origins of the business.

Previous applications at retail park have been rejected

Approval for the Black Isle Brewery plans could indicate another shift about how planning officials are viewing out-of-town development.

Two previous applications that included drive-through restaurants were made for the same site in 2011 and 2013.

Both were ultimately refused, something that was once common under the council’s city centre first policy.

But because the new restaurant is part of the brewery development, that policy will not be considered for this application.

The current HQ at Allangrange.

A statement from planning officers John Kelly and Jennifer Mair said: “Other uses, specifically the bar and restaurant elements, would not normally be supported at this location.

“However, because the application clearly demonstrates that these uses are integrated within the main brewery development, these policies are not required to be tested in this instance.

“It is perhaps worth noting that it would be unlikely that any future intensification/expansion of the bar and restaurant or indeed retail uses would be supported at this location.”

Conversation