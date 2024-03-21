‘It’s been hell’: Businesses lose customers due to ongoing roadworks at Holburn Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s been hell’: Businesses lose customers due to ongoing roadworks at Holburn Street

Store owners have told The P&J how they were given little to no warning about the impending chaos outside their shop doors.

By Ross Hempseed
Roadworks on Holburn Street criticised by local business owners.
Local business owners have spoken out about the lack of warning about roadworks happening in the Holburn Street area. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

Ongoing roadworks at Holburn Street have been described as “an absolute nightmare” by local businesses who have lost customers because of the chaos.

The road is home to many independent stores, many of whom say they have seen a drop in footfall since works began on March 7.

The Press and Journal spoke to several business owners in the area today, who all said that since the roadworks began customers have been put off with many unwilling to navigate the streets and find somewhere to park.

Another challenge has been getting deliveries in and out of premises.

Decidedly dogs a local business of Holburn street spoke about the impact of roadworks.
Decidedly Dogs run by Michelle Johnston. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

Michelle Johnston, who just this week took over ownership of Decidedly Dogs after working there for years, says “it’s been hell”.

She said: “It’s been an absolute nightmare. I have noticed the shop has definitely been quieter.

“People just don’t want to come into the town anymore because people are unsure or don’t know where to park.

“Hopefully, it does pick up after the roadworks are finished. It’s been a real nightmare for delivery drivers as they are forced to come down these little side streets.”

Roadworks are still ongoing on the Holburn Street roundabout.
Roadworks are still ongoing on the Holburn Street roundabout. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

Ms Johnston added that people who want to have lunch at cafes on Holburn Street no longer want to make the journey due to the added hassle.

She also criticised the impending LEZ, which she says “will ruin the city centre” further.

Having just taken over the store she is planning to grow the business and hopes to establish an online presence to help boost sales.

Roadworks have been a ‘disaster’ for Holburn Street businesses

Philip Sainsbury, a director at furniture store Sainsbury & Sons, said it has been “exceptionally quiet” while the roadworks have been taking place.

He said there’s been a big drop in footfall and an even bigger decline in car traffic in the area.

Philip Sainsbury of Sainsbury &amp; Sons.
Philip Sainsbury of Sainsbury & Sons. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

Worse still, March is National Bed Month which Mr Sainsbury has spent money on marketing special promotions.

It was supposed to be a busy period for the shop.

He said: “That’s been a disaster because we’ve spending money to promote that, not knowing that the road was going to be closed.

“Just really poor communication from the council.”

Mr Sainsbury said more forward planning could have allowed some cars to park on Holburn Street.

Linne Clark, who works at outdoor shop Country Ways echoed frustrations about a lack of warning which has led to confusion for staff, customers and delivery drivers.

Linne Clark outside the Country Ways shop.
Linne Clark of Country Ways says her and other staff have to park 10 minutes away. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

One staff member’s car was hit while parked on Irvine Place as the closures caused chaos for confused commuters.

Ms Clarke said: “People were stuck, there was this massive jam then her car got hit. It was just such a shambles.”

The staff at Country Ways often have to park 10 minutes away because it’s easier than parking closer to the store.

Despite being much quieter, Ms Clark said she was thankful that online orders have spiked in the past few weeks.

“It’s difficult already to get to any business on Holburn Street and it’s just been even harder,” she said.

“I’m really glad that we have our online presence because our footfall is hugely down because people just can’t get anywhere near it.”

‘A warning would have been welcome’

John Robertson, who has owned Love: Florist for 21 years, says he “has never seen it this bad”.

He said: “There should be thought put into the timings of the road closures because it has really affected business.

“Also, some warning would have been welcome as none of the businesses, including ourselves, were told about it.”

Love: Florist has been on Holburn Street for 21 years and has never seen it this "bad"
Love: Florist on Holburn Street. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

Mr Robertson, who is also a wedding photographer, is having to give up his two business cars because they will not meet the requirement for the new LEZ.

He usually photographs events at venues like the Registrar’s Office and the Union Kirk, both inside the LEZ, which could cost him.

He added: “The LEZ is going to be a real headache”.

Ongoing roadworks are due to end tomorrow, however more roadworks are planned until the middle of April, further up Holburn Street.

Aberdeen City Council have been contacted for comment.

‘Mayhem’: Motorists face chaos as two weeks of roadworks commence in Aberdeen city-centre

