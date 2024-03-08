‘Mayhem’: Motorists face chaos as two weeks of roadworks commence in Aberdeen city-centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Mayhem’: Motorists face chaos as two weeks of roadworks commence in Aberdeen city-centre

Aberdeen City Council has closed part of Holburn Street while resurfacing work takes place.

By Michelle Henderson
A trench is dug up on Holburn street in Aberdeen as roadworks begin.
Roadworks on the city centre street began this week. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen motorists are facing lengthy delays as two weeks of city centre roadworks get underway.

Council workers arrived on Holburn Street in the early house of Thursday morning to begin maintenance works on the route.

Improvements, including resurfacing works, are due to be completed by Friday, March 22.

Motorists were warned to expect delays, and people have taken to social media to call the works “mayhem”‘.

Council workers have uncovered the foundations of the city’s former tramlines. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Chaos on Aberdeen’s roads as roadworks get underway

Holburn Street has been closed to all traffic between Broomhill Road and Nellfield Place to maintain the safety of workers.

Drivers are facing lengthy tailbacks and gridlock conditions along various side streets as they attempt to avoid the heavy traffic.

Signs erected by the council confirm that the section of the carriageway will remain closed until 5pm on March 22.

On Facebook, Raewyn Dows said: “It’s still mayhem, been watching it from my flat for the past five mins. Would avoid the area if possible.”

Karen Thomson added: “Was still a carry on tonight at the back of 7pm.”

Holburn Street Aberdeen
Roadworks on Holburn Street will continue until March 22. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
The roadworks will be underway until March 22. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Pictures taken at the scene show large patches of the carriageway having been dug up as ground works enter an early stage.

It also shows the foundations of what is believed to have been the city’s former tramlines.

Conversation