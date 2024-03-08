‘Mayhem’: Motorists face chaos as two weeks of roadworks commence in Aberdeen city-centre

Aberdeen motorists are facing lengthy delays as two weeks of city centre roadworks get underway.

Council workers arrived on Holburn Street in the early house of Thursday morning to begin maintenance works on the route.

Improvements, including resurfacing works, are due to be completed by Friday, March 22.

Motorists were warned to expect delays, and people have taken to social media to call the works “mayhem”‘.

Chaos on Aberdeen’s roads as roadworks get underway

Holburn Street has been closed to all traffic between Broomhill Road and Nellfield Place to maintain the safety of workers.

Drivers are facing lengthy tailbacks and gridlock conditions along various side streets as they attempt to avoid the heavy traffic.

Signs erected by the council confirm that the section of the carriageway will remain closed until 5pm on March 22.

On Facebook, Raewyn Dows said: “It’s still mayhem, been watching it from my flat for the past five mins. Would avoid the area if possible.”

Karen Thomson added: “Was still a carry on tonight at the back of 7pm.”

Pictures taken at the scene show large patches of the carriageway having been dug up as ground works enter an early stage.

It also shows the foundations of what is believed to have been the city’s former tramlines.