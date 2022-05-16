Struggling Scots sinking deeper into arrears for essential household bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Struggling Scots sinking deeper into arrears for essential household bills

By Keith Findlay
May 16, 2022, 12:00 am
StepChange Scotland's figures show a growing number of essential bills going unpaid.
Scots turning to a debt advice charity have sunk deeper into arrears for essential bills.

New figures from StepChange Scotland show clients’ average arrears for such bills increased by 29% during 2021.

They typically owed a total of £2,961, compared with £2,302 a year earlier.

StepChange Scotland helped more than 28,600 people last year.

More than 8,4oo went through a full debt advice process, with clients increasingly citing the cost of living as a reason for debt.

Scotland in the Red findings

The charity’s latest Scotland in the Red update shows average unsecured debt levels fell slightly – but arrears on essential bills rose dramatically.

StepChange Scotland said this potentially reflects a transition from “the Covid phenomenon of 2020”, when many clients were using credit to cover their essentials.

But this option may now have been exhausted, the organisation warned.

The proportion of clients with an “additional vulnerability” also increased sharply, to a high of 54% – up from 48% in 2020. Worryingly, their arrears situation was also worse.

Vulnerability may be increased due to factors such as physical health conditions, mental health problems, learning disabilities, and sight or hearing difficulties.

StepChange Scotland said these clients faced bigger hurdles in tackling problem debt.

Its data shows 52% of them were at risk of losing their home and 75% in arrears with their electricity bills – and that was before the energy price cap rise this year.

StepChange Scotland wants the Scottish Government and local authorities to commit to additional support for the most financially vulnerable households.

It is recommending debt measures introduced during the pandemic, such as the moratorium extension and tenant support hardship grant, are made permanent.

The debt moratorium allows struggling Scots to trigger a six-month period which is free from any creditor action, so they can take stock of their situation and formulate a plan.

A debt moratorium has allowed people to cut through the chains of debt holding them back.

StepChange Scotland said the measure had allowed people who use its services to find new employment, get a debt solution in place or maximise income through welfare.

The charity is also calling for a review of the £150 council tax rebate, or cost of living award, which it says is not helping people in arrears.

The rebate is paid to households in council tax bands A to D to mitigate against rising energy prices during the cost of living crisis.

StepChange Scotland wants councils north of the border to implement “fair treatment” by ensuring debts are collected at an affordable rate and enforcement practices do not push people into further financial difficulty.

Sharon Bell, head of StepChange Scotland, said: “The sharp rise in the cost of living that we’re currently seeing risks triggering a landslide of problem debt for people in Scotland.

“We’re especially concerned to see so many of our vulnerable clients face the prospect of losing their home and being presented with more unaffordable price hikes in energy bills and council tax.

“Our recommendations to the Scottish Government and local authorities, if actioned, would help to protect households from the huge leap in the rate of inflation we’re experiencing.”

Growing number of women contacting StepChange Scotland

Council tax continues to be the most common household bill for StepChange Scotland clients to be struggling with, with 39% of those with a liability to pay – and 44% of vulnerable people – in arrears.

For many years women have been overrepresented among the charity’s clients and last year saw a further two percentage point increase.

The proportion of women contacting the charity grew to 60%, from 58% in 2020.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of vulnerable clients were women.

