Business chiefs deliver their messages to Scotland’s new first minister

Scottish business leaders were quick to fire out demands in response to Humza Yousaf becoming SNP leader and, subject to a vote at Holyrood, the new first minister.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick said: “We hope… we will see a reset in the strained relationship between business and government, with a renewed focus on economic growth, job creation, driving productivity and ensuring we harness the skills and innovation of our business community to ensure that Scotland flourishes.

‘Encouraged’ by Mr Yousaf

“We were encouraged during the campaign by Mr Yousaf’s ambition to turn the north-east from a region of enormous renewable potential to a ‘genuine renewable superpower’.

“That must, however, be part of a genuine plan for a transition that doesn’t leave oil and gas workers high and dry in the short term, before the jobs in low carbon industries are rolled out.”

We hope to welcome the new first minister to the north-east very soon — and very often.” Russell Borthwick, CEO, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce

Mr Borthwick added: “Government has a role here in policymaking and investment, but also in terms of knowing when to step aside and let business get on with the job.

“Now the rough and tumble of the leadership election has passed and the serious business of governing Scotland begins, we hope to welcome the new first minister to the north-east very soon — and very often — to listen to and deliver on the priorities of our business community.”

Energy policy is a big opportunity to drive high value jobs and growth for Scotland.” David Whitehouse, CEO, Offshore Energies UK

Trade body Offshore Energies UK said Mr Yousaf faced a “big opportunity”.

David Whitehouse, its chief executive, added: “We wish him every success at this critical time for businesses and people looking for energy security and stability in their everyday lives.

“Energy policy is a big opportunity to drive high value jobs and growth for Scotland.

“I’m looking forward to a highly collaborative relationship and building exciting new partnerships between government and industry for the good of Scotland and the wider UK.”

Colette Cohen, chief executive of the Aberdeen-based Net Zero Technology Centre, said: “We look forward to working in partnership with the new first minister and Scottish Government to develop and deploy technology which will drive and accelerate an affordable energy transition.

“We welcome the commitments made by Humza Yousaf in recent weeks, committing to delivering affordable energy as part of transitioning to a net-zero future.”

Meanwhile, the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) urged Mr Yousaf to work with the industry to “help it flourish at a time when most key stocks are in excellent condition and being fished sustainably”.

Current government policies “risk damaging climate-smart healthy food production”, SFF said.

Elspeth Macdonald, the industry body’s CEO, also called for a reappraisal of the Bute House Agreement “as it relates to fishing”.

She added: “We have highlighted our concerns about HPMAs (Highly Protected Marine Areas) and offshore windfarms, which a specialist study has shown could close more than 50% of Scottish waters to vessels by 2050.”

Salmon Scotland CEO Tavish Scott said: “Our members want to see a more streamlined licensing system for aquaculture, action to tackle the rural housing crisis, and a commitment that proposals for Highly Protected Marine Areas are based on evidence, not ideology, with a thorough understanding of the impact on business, livelihoods and communities.”

Federation of Small Businesses Scotland policy chairman Andrew McRae said Humza Yousaf’s in tray “won’t be light on big issues that need urgent attention”.

He added: “His top priority must be getting the economy back on its feet and that means, on day one, action on energy bills and regulation.”

An expanding economy is good for living standards and job prospects, as well as government revenues.” David Lonsdale, director, Scottish Retail Consortium

And Scottish Retail Consortium director David Lonsdale urged Mr Yousaf to make the economy his “priority of priorities”.

Mr Lonsdale added: “The new first minister takes office at a critical juncture for the economy after three years of fallout from the pandemic and the costs crunch affecting households and firms.

“An expanding economy is good for living standards and job prospects, as well as government revenues.”

Scottish Tourism Alliance chief executive Marc Crothall outlined a need for “progressive and productive dialogue over the coming weeks to ensure Scotland’s tourism sector is acknowledged and recognised as one of our country’s most significant export earners.”