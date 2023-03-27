Business chiefs deliver their messages to Scotland’s new first minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Scotland business

Business chiefs deliver their messages to Scotland’s new first minister

Action to boost the economy and fishing are among the key issues

By Keith Findlay
"We were encouraged during the campaign by Mr Yousaf’s ambition to turn the north-east from a region of enormous renewable potential to a ‘genuine renewable superpower" - Russell Borthwick, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
"We were encouraged during the campaign by Mr Yousaf's ambition to turn the north-east from a region of enormous renewable potential to a 'genuine renewable superpower" - Russell Borthwick, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Scottish business leaders were quick to fire out demands in response to Humza Yousaf becoming SNP leader and, subject to a vote at Holyrood, the new first minister.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick said: “We hope… we will see a reset in the strained relationship between business and government, with a renewed focus on economic growth, job creation, driving productivity and ensuring we harness the skills and innovation of our business community to ensure that Scotland flourishes.

‘Encouraged’ by Mr Yousaf

“We were encouraged during the campaign by Mr Yousaf’s ambition to turn the north-east from a region of enormous renewable potential to a ‘genuine renewable superpower’.

“That must, however, be part of a genuine plan for a transition that doesn’t leave oil and gas workers high and dry in the short term, before the jobs in low carbon industries are rolled out.”

We hope to welcome the new first minister to the north-east very soon — and very often.”

Russell Borthwick, CEO, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce

Mr Borthwick added: “Government has a role here in policymaking and investment, but also in terms of knowing when to step aside and let business get on with the job.

“Now the rough and tumble of the leadership election has passed and the serious business of governing Scotland begins, we hope to welcome the new first minister to the north-east very soon — and very often — to listen to and deliver on the priorities of our business community.”

Energy policy is a big opportunity to drive high value jobs and growth for Scotland.”

David Whitehouse, CEO, Offshore Energies UK

Trade body Offshore Energies UK said Mr Yousaf faced a “big opportunity”.

David Whitehouse, its chief executive, added: “We wish him every success at this critical time for businesses and people looking for energy security and stability in their everyday lives.

“Energy policy is a big opportunity to drive high value jobs and growth for Scotland.

“I’m looking forward to a highly collaborative relationship and building exciting new partnerships between government and industry for the good of Scotland and the wider UK.”

OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse. Image: OEUK
OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

Colette Cohen, chief executive of the Aberdeen-based Net Zero Technology Centre, said: “We look forward to working in partnership with the new first minister and Scottish Government to develop and deploy technology which will drive and accelerate an affordable energy transition.

“We welcome the commitments made by Humza Yousaf in recent weeks, committing to delivering affordable energy as part of transitioning to a net-zero future.”

Net Zero Technology Centre CEO Colette Cohen. Image; Kath Flannery, /DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) urged Mr Yousaf to work with the industry to “help it flourish at a time when most key stocks are in excellent condition and being fished sustainably”.

Current government policies “risk damaging climate-smart healthy food production”, SFF said.

Elspeth Macdonald, the industry body’s CEO, also called for a reappraisal of the Bute House Agreement “as it relates to fishing”.

She added: “We have highlighted our concerns about HPMAs (Highly Protected Marine Areas) and offshore windfarms, which a specialist study has shown could close more than 50% of Scottish waters to vessels by 2050.”

Scottish Fishermen’s Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald.

Salmon Scotland CEO Tavish Scott said: “Our members want to see a more streamlined licensing system for aquaculture, action to tackle the rural housing crisis, and a commitment that proposals for Highly Protected Marine Areas are based on evidence, not ideology, with a thorough understanding of the impact on business, livelihoods and communities.”

Federation of Small Businesses Scotland policy chairman Andrew McRae said Humza Yousaf’s in tray “won’t be light on big issues that need urgent attention”.

He added: “His top priority must be getting the economy back on its feet and that means, on day one, action on energy bills and regulation.”

An expanding economy is good for living standards and job prospects, as well as government revenues.”

David Lonsdale, director, Scottish Retail Consortium

And Scottish Retail Consortium director David Lonsdale urged Mr Yousaf to make the economy his “priority of priorities”.

Mr Lonsdale added: “The new first minister takes office at a critical juncture for the economy after three years of fallout from the pandemic and the costs crunch affecting households and firms.

“An expanding economy is good for living standards and job prospects, as well as government revenues.”

Scottish Tourism Alliance chief executive Marc Crothall outlined a need for “progressive and productive dialogue over the coming weeks to ensure Scotland’s tourism sector is acknowledged and recognised as one of our country’s most significant export earners.”

