Barry Wilson warns Caley Thistle cannot allow Scottish Cup to be distraction

Barry Wilson insists Caley Thistle’s players can use the Scottish Cup to drive performances – as long as it does not distract them from their Championship play-off push.

Inverness have a last-four tie against Falkirk at Hampden Park to look forward to next month, as they aim to reach the final of the competition they won in 2015.

In the meantime, Inverness’ push for a play-off place remains alive following their spirited 1-0 win over Partick Thistle on Friday.

The result, which came despite Sean Welsh’s second half red card, moved Caley Jags to within six points of the fourth-placed Jags, with a game in hand.

While Caley Jags coach Wilson says his players can use the next six league games to stake their claim for a place in Billy Dodds’ semi-final line-up, he insists they cannot afford to take their eye off the immediate focus – furthering their promotion hopes.

Wilson said: “As a staff, we’ve got to put that on the backburner (the cup_.

“We’ve got massive league games before then. It’s a busy schedule, with a couple of midweeks coming up on the trot.

“The players will be thinking about it, but at the same time we hope they use that to keep their form up, and give them a little boost.

“It’s important for them to be playing well in the run up to that game, so they get selected.

“There’s nothing worse than not being selected for these types of big games, so we are hoping that maybe gives their performances a little boost.

“But we’ve got to put that on the backburner until the game.”

Caley Jags aiming to build on victory in trip to Morton

Inverness face another crucial match next weekend, when they make the trip to fifth-placed Morton who they trail by four points.

Dodds will hope to have skipper Welsh available, after confirming he intends to appeal referee Grant Irvine’s decision to show him a red card.

Despite their league position, Wilson feels Inverness have shown they can be a match for any team in the division.

He added: “When they are playing to form, and really at it, I think they are as good as anyone in the league.

“Unfortunately we have not reached those heights as much as we would have liked – that’s for sure.

“We are looking for reasons, and sometimes you can look too hard.

“We have lost a lot of sloppy goals lately, mostly due to individual errors rather than collective.

“When we make these errors we are getting punished heavily.

“It’s just a little run we are going through, but there’s no point in looking back – we can only look forward, and we’ve got massive games coming up.

“That should keep everyone on their toes.”