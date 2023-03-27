Barry Wilson warns Caley Thistle cannot allow Scottish Cup to be distraction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Barry Wilson warns Caley Thistle cannot allow Scottish Cup to be distraction

Inverness play six Championship matches before their Hampden Park semi-final against Falkirk

By Andy Skinner
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.

Barry Wilson insists Caley Thistle’s players can use the Scottish Cup to drive performances – as long as it does not distract them from their Championship play-off push.

Inverness have a last-four tie against Falkirk at Hampden Park to look forward to next month, as they aim to reach the final of the competition they won in 2015.

In the meantime, Inverness’ push for a play-off place remains alive following their spirited 1-0 win over Partick Thistle on Friday.

The result, which came despite Sean Welsh’s second half red card, moved Caley Jags to within six points of the fourth-placed Jags, with a game in hand.

Billy Dodds during Caley Thistle’s victory over Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

While Caley Jags coach Wilson says his players can use the next six league games to stake their claim for a place in Billy Dodds’ semi-final line-up, he insists they cannot afford to take their eye off the immediate focus – furthering their promotion hopes.

Wilson said: “As a staff, we’ve got to put that on the backburner (the cup_.

“We’ve got massive league games before then. It’s a busy schedule, with a couple of midweeks coming up on the trot.

“The players will be thinking about it, but at the same time we hope they use that to keep their form up, and give them a little boost.

“It’s important for them to be playing well in the run up to that game, so they get selected.

“There’s nothing worse than not being selected for these types of big games, so we are hoping that maybe gives their performances a little boost.

“But we’ve got to put that on the backburner until the game.”

Caley Jags aiming to build on victory in trip to Morton

Inverness face another crucial match next weekend, when they make the trip to fifth-placed Morton who they trail by four points.

Dodds will hope to have skipper Welsh available, after confirming he intends to appeal referee Grant Irvine’s decision to show him a red card.

Sean Welsh is shown a red card by referee Grant Irvine. Image: SNS

Despite their league position, Wilson feels Inverness have shown they can be a match for any team in the division.

He added: “When they are playing to form, and really at it, I think they are as good as anyone in the league.

“Unfortunately we have not reached those heights as much as we would have liked – that’s for sure.

“We are looking for reasons, and sometimes you can look too hard.

“We have lost a lot of sloppy goals lately, mostly due to individual errors rather than collective.

“When we make these errors we are getting punished heavily.

“It’s just a little run we are going through, but there’s no point in looking back – we can only look forward, and we’ve got massive games coming up.

“That should keep everyone on their toes.”

