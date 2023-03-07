Aberdeen business group launches survey to gauge sentiment at ‘seminal moment’ for energy industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen business group launches survey to gauge sentiment at ‘seminal moment’ for energy industry

By Hamish Penman
March 7, 2023, 3:33 pm
Man crosses bridge on Cygnus platform
AGCC energy sector survey has been tracking industry trends since 2004. Image: Spirit Energy 

Companies in the energy sector are being invited to take part in a study to track business sentiment at a “seminal moment” in the UK’s net zero push.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) has launched the 37th edition of its energy sector survey, which has been tracking industry trends since 2004.

Energy Transition 37 – which is being delivered in partnership with KPMG and Energy Transition Zone ltd – is expected to be the most significant to date.

It comes as the sector battles prevailing winds impacting, both the North Sea industry, as well as the global economy.

Vital intelligence

AGCC chief executive Russell Borthwick said: “This report has become established as a vital source of industry intelligence for businesses, policy makers and the media.

Russell Borthwick

“Industry feedback will be instrumental in ensuring that the north-east’s voice is heard, enabling the chamber to set out the practical challenges faced by the sector and ensure the necessary policy interventions are put in place.

“Since the previous survey we have begun to feel the very real impacts of energy profits levy (EPL) on jobs and investment, most notably with Harbour Energy cutting jobs and not entering the 33rd licencing round, and Shell voicing reservation about investing in the UK.

“We now have a new UK government department to deal with our energy security challenges and net zero ambitions, and this survey will help inform our asks to government as ministers tackle one of the great challenges of our time; balancing energy security with energy transition.”

The survey goes live 7 March, and will run until March 31.

All survey responses are completely confidential and will not be attributed to individuals or their companies in the final report.

The study is being conducted by AGCC’s in-house research agency, the Research Chamber, and the results will be shared at a breakfast event at the Douglas Hotel in Aberdeen in May.

The last edition revealed that companies are becoming increasingly concerned about the political environment in the UK following the introduction of the energy profits levy – otherwise known as the windfall tax.

Robert Aitken from KPMG said ‘more firms recognise the longer-term goal of transition and commit time and investment to get there as soon as possible’.Image: Xodus

Robert Aitken, director, KPMG UK in Aberdeen, said: “This is an important survey for the energy sector in the north-east.

“The combination of energy security, supply diversification and the transition to low carbon energy, coupled with high energy prices and record global profits for major energy companies, have brought the issues into sharp focus for the industry and more increasingly, the public and consumer.

“When we surveyed firms last year 70% said they were actively diversifying outside of oil and gas.

“It’s important that we start to see that figure increase, as more firms recognise the longer-term goal of transition and commit time and investment to get there as soon as possible.

“What the industry does next will determine the talent it attracts, the customers it serves, the profits it makes, and ultimately the impact it will have on society long term.”

Maggie McGinlay, from Energy Transition Zone Ltd, said: “Securing greater energy security whilst simultaneously accelerating diversification toward renewables and low carbon energy, as part of a managed transition, is arguably one of the most important priorities for the whole of the UK and one the north-east of Scotland will play a leading role in delivering.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

An Airlander airship made by Hybrid Air Vehicles flying over Orkney.
Kirkwall Airport gets £1.7 million boost to test green aviation including airships and unmanned…
Verlume Halo installation with a crane
Aberdeen underwater battery firm plugs in to £2 million wave power trial off Orkney
AGCC energy sector survey has been tracking industry trends since 2004. Image: Spirit Energy 
Aberdeen networking entrepreneur launches new book
AGCC energy sector survey has been tracking industry trends since 2004. Image: Spirit Energy 
It's all about the freshest taste of the sea for Inverness business owner Sean…
AGCC energy sector survey has been tracking industry trends since 2004. Image: Spirit Energy 
Fast-growing north-east firm CS Group plans to add 50 more jobs
AGCC energy sector survey has been tracking industry trends since 2004. Image: Spirit Energy 
Aberdeen firm The Law Practice acquired by Gilson Gray
An empty shop on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Aberdeen City Council rates relief move could cause 'forced demolition' of historic Union Street…
2
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
'There's so much opportunity here': Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
Sandy Merson, group head of operations and maintenance at Petrofac (L) and Jim Beveridge, group CEO, ICR (R)
ICR secures major North Sea contract with Petrofac
Scottish Government Circular economy secretary Minister Lorna Slater
Scottish minister Lorna Slater warns companies to sign up for 'carnage' recycling scheme deadline
9

Most Read

1
AGCC energy sector survey has been tracking industry trends since 2004. Image: Spirit Energy 
Five-year-old boy in critical condition following three-vehicle crash near Inverness Airport
2
Two cars in heavy snow
Heavy snow causes travel disruption across north and north-east
3
AGCC energy sector survey has been tracking industry trends since 2004. Image: Spirit Energy 
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
4
AGCC energy sector survey has been tracking industry trends since 2004. Image: Spirit Energy 
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious three-car crash…
5
5
AGCC energy sector survey has been tracking industry trends since 2004. Image: Spirit Energy 
In full: The list of schools closed on Tuesday March 7
6
AGCC energy sector survey has been tracking industry trends since 2004. Image: Spirit Energy 
Teen kicked and punched two victims unconscious for ‘giving his sister cheek’
7
AGCC energy sector survey has been tracking industry trends since 2004. Image: Spirit Energy 
Coastguard helicopter carrying casualty unable to land at Raigmore Hospital due to poor weather
8
AGCC energy sector survey has been tracking industry trends since 2004. Image: Spirit Energy 
Readers’ Ombudsman: We carefully consider photographs used when reporting on tragic incidents
9
AGCC energy sector survey has been tracking industry trends since 2004. Image: Spirit Energy 
Drink-driver and ‘pillar of the community’ wrote off wife’s Range Rover
10
AGCC energy sector survey has been tracking industry trends since 2004. Image: Spirit Energy 
Christmas butteries and losing to Jimmy White: Forres baker crowns varied career as he…

More from Press and Journal

Moray Council is finding it difficult to return £80,000 to the estates of deceased health and social care clients.
Bioenergy plants proposed near Elgin and Buckie
missing Alex Ewing
Appeal to find missing Aberdeen man Alex Ewing
AGCC energy sector survey has been tracking industry trends since 2004. Image: Spirit Energy 
'Ridiculous plan': Temporary weight restriction for Corran Ferry to come into force on March…
Oil rig at sea in sunset
Drillers warn politicians that North Sea rigs could be ‘lost for good’
AGCC energy sector survey has been tracking industry trends since 2004. Image: Spirit Energy 
Inverness Half Marathon to host Scottish Half Marathon Championships for first time
SGL Muir of Ord sign
Muir of Ord company says green freeport status will 'entice people' to Highlands
AGCC energy sector survey has been tracking industry trends since 2004. Image: Spirit Energy 
New buyers found for north-east care homes after company plunged into administration
AGCC energy sector survey has been tracking industry trends since 2004. Image: Spirit Energy 
Golf: Inverurie top dog Calum Morrison targets Evening Express Champion of Champions, as Aberdeen…
AGCC energy sector survey has been tracking industry trends since 2004. Image: Spirit Energy 
Willie Miller: Aberdeen can still land third place Premiership finish to salvage season
AGCC energy sector survey has been tracking industry trends since 2004. Image: Spirit Energy 
Fisherman who slammed girlfriend through glass coffee table jailed for 16 months

Editor's Picks

Most Commented