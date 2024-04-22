The Cabrach Distillery on track for summer opening

A remote area famous for a once roaring trade in illicit whisky will become home to Scotland’s newest single malt distillery this summer.

The Cabrach Distillery in Moray is due to open after having recently reached a major milestone, with the arrival of new stills.

It marks the return of real Cabrach whisky after a long sleep of more than 170 years.

The project is the cornerstone of the Cabrach Trust’s transformational regeneration “masterplan” for the area.

The Feering: First of three editions of new blended whisky goes on sale

Relatively small-scale production means bottles of The Cabrach whisky are likely to be highly sought-after.

The distillery’s first whisky has already gone on sale in advance of the official opening.

The Feering is named after the first furrow ploughed in a field.

Malt “master” Alan Winchester has created three versions. The first of these is The Feering Early Harvest edition, a blended malt marrying spirit donated by four local Speyside distilleries.

Limited to only 6,000 bottles worldwide, The Feering Early Harvest has a recommended retail price of £75 and is available for purchase from The Whisky Shop and “select local retailers”.

The new distillery has also launched The Cabrach Collective, a small community of “founding champions” who will be part of the mission to revive whisky-making in the area.

Memberships costing £1,245 come with access to exclusive bottlings, including the Feering series, Collective-only whiskies and the eventual first release of The Cabrach single malt, and other benefits.

‘Special place’ in Scotch whisky story

Mr Winchester said: “Ahead of the opening of the distillery, we are proud to launch The Cabrach Collective, an opportunity for whisky enthusiasts to join us on this remarkable journey and play a vital part in restoring a proud community like few others.

“One of the key member benefits is The Feering, which has been created for the sole purpose of beginning the regeneration of this special place in Scotland’s malt whisky story.

First distillation of The Cabrach single malt is expected in August, paving the way for the spirit to be filled into casks for its “patient maturation journey”.

The Cabrach was once a community of more than 1,000 residents and the haunt of Jacobites, illicit distillers and smugglers, but fewer than 100 people live there today.

Job creation

In late 2021, The Cabrach Trust announced it had secured multi-million-pound funding to start work on its distillery, which will showcase the craft of making Scotland’s national drink while telling the story of the historic area.

The distillery project is creating 12 full-time roles and 50 volunteering opportunities.

It is the cornerstone of the trust’s regeneration plan to bring jobs and visitors to the area.

Trust chief executive Jonathan Christie said: “The Cabrach is renowned for its role in the birth of malt whisky.

“Completion of The Cabrach Distillery will contribute to a tale of renewal like no other.

“Whisky distilleries are so often the lungs of rural communities.

“Our new distillery will anchor our regeneration vision, creating much-needed permanent, skilled employment, whilst attracting thousands of visitors to this special place, who will be able to discover the area’s rich history, heritage, and natural beauty.”

World-renowned coppersmiths Forsyths, based in Rothes, has built the copper stills.

Forsyths chairman, Richard Forsyth said: “The unique location, famed for the vital part it played in Scotland’s malt whisky story, and the distillery’s unique status as a community interest company, which will directly benefit the local Moray community we share, were the main draws for us to become involved and support the project as much as possible.”