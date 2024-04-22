The Cabrach Distillery on track for summer opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Scotland business

The Cabrach Distillery on track for summer opening

First whisky already on sale at £75 a bottle

By Keith Findlay
How the new distillery will look on completion.
How the new distillery will look on completion. Image: Big Partnership

A remote area famous for a once roaring trade in illicit whisky will become home to Scotland’s newest single malt distillery this summer.

The Cabrach Distillery in Moray is due to open after having recently reached a major milestone, with the arrival of new stills.

It marks the return of real Cabrach whisky after a long sleep of more than 170 years.

The project is the cornerstone of the Cabrach Trust’s transformational regeneration “masterplan” for the area.

The Feering: First of three editions of new blended whisky goes on sale

Relatively small-scale production means bottles of The Cabrach whisky are likely to be highly sought-after.

The distillery’s first whisky has already gone on sale in advance of the official opening.

The Feering is named after the first furrow ploughed in a field.

Malt “master” Alan Winchester has created three versions. The first of these is The Feering Early Harvest edition, a blended malt marrying spirit donated by four local Speyside distilleries.

CGI of new distillery.
The new distillery is due to open this summer. Image: Big Partnership

Limited to only 6,000 bottles worldwide, The Feering Early Harvest has a recommended retail price of £75 and is available for purchase from The Whisky Shop and “select local retailers”.

The new distillery has also launched The Cabrach Collective, a small community of “founding champions” who will be part of the mission to revive whisky-making in the area.

Memberships costing £1,245 come with access to exclusive bottlings, including the Feering series, Collective-only whiskies and the eventual first release of The Cabrach single malt, and other benefits.

‘Special place’ in Scotch whisky story

Mr Winchester said: “Ahead of the opening of the distillery, we are proud to launch The Cabrach Collective, an opportunity for whisky enthusiasts to join us on this remarkable journey and play a vital part in restoring a proud community like few others.

“One of the key member benefits is The Feering, which has been created for the sole purpose of beginning the regeneration of this special place in Scotland’s malt whisky story.

Alan Winchester at The Cabrach Distillery.
Alan Winchester at The Cabrach Distillery. Image: Peter Ranscombe

First distillation of The Cabrach single malt is expected in August, paving the way for the spirit to be filled into casks for its  “patient maturation journey”.

The Cabrach was once a community of more than 1,000 residents and the haunt of Jacobites, illicit distillers and smugglers, but fewer than 100 people live there today.

Job creation

In late 2021, The Cabrach Trust announced it had secured multi-million-pound funding to start work on its distillery, which will showcase the craft of making Scotland’s national drink while telling the story of the historic area.

The distillery project is creating 12 full-time roles and 50 volunteering opportunities.

It is the cornerstone of the trust’s regeneration plan to bring jobs and  visitors to the area.

Trust chief executive Jonathan Christie said: “The Cabrach is renowned for its role in the birth of malt whisky.

“Completion of The Cabrach Distillery will contribute to a tale of renewal like no other.

Jonathan Christie, chief executive of The Cabrach Trust.
Jonathan Christie, chief executive of The Cabrach Trust. Image: Peter Ranscombe

“Whisky distilleries are so often the lungs of rural communities.

“Our new distillery will anchor our regeneration vision, creating much-needed permanent, skilled employment, whilst attracting thousands of visitors to this special place, who will be able to discover the area’s rich history, heritage, and natural beauty.”

World-renowned coppersmiths Forsyths, based in Rothes, has built the copper stills.

Copper stills at The Cabrach Distillery.
Copper stills at The Cabrach Distillery. Image: Big Partnership

Forsyths chairman, Richard Forsyth said: “The unique location, famed for the vital part it played in Scotland’s malt whisky story, and the distillery’s unique status as a community interest company, which will directly benefit the local Moray community we share, were the main draws for us to become involved and support the project as much as possible.”

First look at plans to transform Moray farm into a £3.5m distillery and heritage centre

More from Scotland business

Business person planning their start-up finances using a tablet.
Start-up finance: key things to think about when launching
The Kincardine floating wind farm off the north-east coast. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
Jobs boost nears as Cromarty port in line for share of £160m
The planned new power line has drawn criticism from many communities
Walk out protest as SSEN and community at odds over size of planned substation
Sean Westwood, Mattioli Woods, speaking during The cHeRries Conference 2023.
The cHeRries Conference returns to Aberdeen
Business person walking up stairs in modern office.
Scottish Enterprise urges businesses to embrace change and innovation
Grant Thornton sign outside the head office building in Toronto, Canada.
Grant Thornton toasts 'strong' deals year across offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow
Workshop pic from pipeline engineering specialist Stats Group.
Major north-east deals part of another busy year for BGF
A little less idealism and a little more reason around energy policy is long overdue, writes Chris Deerin.
Chris Deerin: Labour and the SNP believe North Sea oil is a headache which…
Cara Munro, head of events with DC Thomson, at the National Trust for Scotland's Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards to make Highland debut at Culloden
Fraserburgh fishing trio Mark Robertson, with his sons, Paul and Adam.
Trailer: New exhibition captures fishing industry 'pride' and challenges
3

Conversation