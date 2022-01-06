Thousands of visitors, 15 new jobs and £14.7m for the local economy: Cabrach Trust bosses outline vision for new distillery and heritage centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Thousands of visitors, 15 new jobs and £14.7m for the local economy: Cabrach Trust bosses outline vision for new distillery and heritage centre

By Sean McAngus
January 6, 2022, 6:00 am
The transformed farm could become a major visitor attraction.
A charity behind plans to transform a Moray farm into a distillery and heritage centre believes its project will bring thousands of visitors to the area every year.

Last month, the Cabrach Trust revealed plans worth in the region of £3.5m to revamp Inverharroch Farm.

It is now pledging to deliver 15 new jobs and a £14.7m boost to the local economy over a 14-year period.

Like many rural communities, the Cabrach has suffered a decline, with fewer than 100 people now calling it home.

The proposed whisky distillery and heritage centre in Cabrach.

But this new distillery could change the local landscape, with the trust expecting it to attract around 12,000 visitors a year.

It will also create up to 15 new local jobs and 50 volunteering opportunities.

Cabrach Trust chief executive Jonathan Christie said: “This development is about attracting visitors, permanent skilled jobs and supporting other projects.

“We hope to slow down the decline of Cabrach.

“We want to have the Cabrach distillery as the core part of activities to regenerate the area.

“We know the importance of a process plan so the public can hold us accountable.”

Importance of sustainability

While the economic benefits are vital in efforts to reverse the decline of Cabrach, the trust has stressed the importance of sustainability.

The Cabrach Trust is currently in talks with an anaerobic digestion plant near Elgin to agree on a partnership.

The collaboration will see the distillery powered by compressed biomethane, a renewable green gas produced directly from distillery co-products.

This scheme will create a circular economy via an innovative, local renewable energy source.

We have an opportunity to get things right from the outset in harmony with the environment.”

Jonathan Christie

He explained: “Every decision is being made to be sustainable and in harmony with the natural environment.

“There will be a broad range of activities including packaging to protect the environment.

“We are working with a local anaerobic digestion plant where they will take all our distillery co-products and supply us with green gas to power the distillery.

“We have planted more than 3,000 trees so far, and a few thousand are to be planted in the spring.

“We have an opportunity to get things right from the outset in harmony with the environment.”

When is work expected to start on the Cabrach distillery?

An impression of the proposed farm shed transformation.

Enabling works on site are expected to get underway next month.

The charity is aiming for the distillery and heritage centre to be operational by spring 2023.

