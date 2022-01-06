Thousands of visitors, 15 new jobs and £14.7m for the local economy: Cabrach Trust bosses outline vision for new distillery and heritage centre

An error occurred. Please try again.

A charity behind plans to transform a Moray farm into a distillery and heritage centre believes its project will bring thousands of visitors to the area every year.

Last month, the Cabrach Trust revealed plans worth in the region of £3.5m to revamp Inverharroch Farm.

It is now pledging to deliver 15 new jobs and a £14.7m boost to the local economy over a 14-year period.

Like many rural communities, the Cabrach has suffered a decline, with fewer than 100 people now calling it home.

But this new distillery could change the local landscape, with the trust expecting it to attract around 12,000 visitors a year.

It will also create up to 15 new local jobs and 50 volunteering opportunities.

Cabrach Trust chief executive Jonathan Christie said: “This development is about attracting visitors, permanent skilled jobs and supporting other projects.

“We hope to slow down the decline of Cabrach.

“We want to have the Cabrach distillery as the core part of activities to regenerate the area.

“We know the importance of a process plan so the public can hold us accountable.”

Importance of sustainability

While the economic benefits are vital in efforts to reverse the decline of Cabrach, the trust has stressed the importance of sustainability.

The Cabrach Trust is currently in talks with an anaerobic digestion plant near Elgin to agree on a partnership.

The collaboration will see the distillery powered by compressed biomethane, a renewable green gas produced directly from distillery co-products.

This scheme will create a circular economy via an innovative, local renewable energy source.

We have an opportunity to get things right from the outset in harmony with the environment.” Jonathan Christie

He explained: “Every decision is being made to be sustainable and in harmony with the natural environment.

“There will be a broad range of activities including packaging to protect the environment.

“We are working with a local anaerobic digestion plant where they will take all our distillery co-products and supply us with green gas to power the distillery.

“We have planted more than 3,000 trees so far, and a few thousand are to be planted in the spring.

“We have an opportunity to get things right from the outset in harmony with the environment.”

When is work expected to start on the Cabrach distillery?

Enabling works on site are expected to get underway next month.

The charity is aiming for the distillery and heritage centre to be operational by spring 2023.