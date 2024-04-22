Aberdeen DJ and radio host Beth keen to keep people smiling and grooving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen DJ and radio host Beth keen to keep people smiling and grooving

The Original 106 radio host and Aberdeen DJ said she loves making people's days and nights that bit brighter.

Beth Wallace.
Aberdeen DJ Beth Wallace has just released her new single Wanna (Oh Yeah). Image: Cannae Beat It Records
By Lottie Hood

If there is one thing Beth Wallace enjoys doing, it is putting a smile on someone’s face or a thumping bop in their step.

And it seems the Aberdeen DJ and radio host is just getting started.

After watching a room full of people singing and clapping along to her new track Wanna (Oh Yeah) the night of the track’s release, Beth said there is no better feeling than creating an uplifting buzz.

Often getting emotional in the big moments, like when her single was played on BBC Music Introducing, the 27-year-old said she managed to hold back the tears this time.

But having had her fair share of ups and downs, Beth said she never takes the good times for granted.

Beth Wallace.
Aberdeen DJ Beth Wallace. Image: Cannae Beat It Records

‘Radio and DJing changed everything’

While Beth had thought about pursuing radio as a teen at Dyce Academy, she left Aberdeen to study Social Sciences in Edinburgh.

After losing her mum suddenly when she was 19, she struggled with mental health and after some time, moved back to work with Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH).

Starting out as a resilience coach, the Newmachar resident became the organisation’s first suicide prevention community engagement officer in Aberdeenshire.

However, while Beth loved helping people, with her past struggles, she found it was becoming too much to chat about people’s mental health every day.

She decided she needed a change.

Beth Wallace DJing
Beth said radio and music have played an important part in her life. Image: Cannae Beat It Records

Following a career appointment with Skills Development Scotland, Beth remembered how much radio and music helped her after the death of her mum and decided to pursue a career in radio.

“My mum passed away quite suddenly,” said Beth. “As you can imagine that just broke me. It took me a long time to get to a place where I felt okay.

“A big part of that was finding radio and DJing, it just changed everything for me.

“I’d found something I absolutely loved. One of the things I encourage people to do is find the thing in life that brings you joy.

“If you’ve got tough days…it won’t fix everything for you but it does help a lot.

“That’s what radio is for me…I can put the radio on and it completely changes my mood. I just hope I can be that for other people.”

Beth Wallace on the night of her track release in Edinburgh.
Beth on the night of her party in Edinburgh celebrating the release of Wanna (Oh Yeah). Image: CaliaMillerPhotos

Opened the main stage at Fly festival

After some experience with Mearns FM and Original 106, Beth now hosts her own show with Original.

When changing careers, she also thought a radio host should know how to DJ and joined Aberdeen DJ Academy.

Through this, she discovered her other passion and got her first gig at Mayday at Revolution Aberdeen in 2022.

A big turning point however was entering DJ Mag and Fly Open Air festival’s competition to win a set at the festival last May.

After being shortlisted and winning, a gobsmacked Beth soon found herself opening up the main stage at the festival.

Beth and her dad William
Beth and her Dad William are “best pals”. Image: Beth Wallace

Since then, she self-released the single Dream Of U under the name Just Beth before her newest track with Cannae Beat It Records.

And it does not sound as if she will be hearing the end of it anytime soon.

“My dad loves it,” said Beth who described him as her “best pal”.

“He was singing it in the shower this morning. He’s been playing it all weekend.

“If it gets his seal of approval, it must be good.”

You can listen to Wanna (Oh Yeah) on Spotify, Apple Music and SoundCloud.

