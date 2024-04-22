Aberdeen DJ and radio host Beth keen to keep people smiling and grooving

If there is one thing Beth Wallace enjoys doing, it is putting a smile on someone’s face or a thumping bop in their step.

And it seems the Aberdeen DJ and radio host is just getting started.

After watching a room full of people singing and clapping along to her new track Wanna (Oh Yeah) the night of the track’s release, Beth said there is no better feeling than creating an uplifting buzz.

Often getting emotional in the big moments, like when her single was played on BBC Music Introducing, the 27-year-old said she managed to hold back the tears this time.

But having had her fair share of ups and downs, Beth said she never takes the good times for granted.

‘Radio and DJing changed everything’

While Beth had thought about pursuing radio as a teen at Dyce Academy, she left Aberdeen to study Social Sciences in Edinburgh.

After losing her mum suddenly when she was 19, she struggled with mental health and after some time, moved back to work with Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH).

Starting out as a resilience coach, the Newmachar resident became the organisation’s first suicide prevention community engagement officer in Aberdeenshire.

However, while Beth loved helping people, with her past struggles, she found it was becoming too much to chat about people’s mental health every day.

She decided she needed a change.

Following a career appointment with Skills Development Scotland, Beth remembered how much radio and music helped her after the death of her mum and decided to pursue a career in radio.

“My mum passed away quite suddenly,” said Beth. “As you can imagine that just broke me. It took me a long time to get to a place where I felt okay.

“A big part of that was finding radio and DJing, it just changed everything for me.

“I’d found something I absolutely loved. One of the things I encourage people to do is find the thing in life that brings you joy.

“If you’ve got tough days…it won’t fix everything for you but it does help a lot.

“That’s what radio is for me…I can put the radio on and it completely changes my mood. I just hope I can be that for other people.”

Opened the main stage at Fly festival

After some experience with Mearns FM and Original 106, Beth now hosts her own show with Original.

When changing careers, she also thought a radio host should know how to DJ and joined Aberdeen DJ Academy.

Through this, she discovered her other passion and got her first gig at Mayday at Revolution Aberdeen in 2022.

A big turning point however was entering DJ Mag and Fly Open Air festival’s competition to win a set at the festival last May.

After being shortlisted and winning, a gobsmacked Beth soon found herself opening up the main stage at the festival.

Since then, she self-released the single Dream Of U under the name Just Beth before her newest track with Cannae Beat It Records.

And it does not sound as if she will be hearing the end of it anytime soon.

“My dad loves it,” said Beth who described him as her “best pal”.

“He was singing it in the shower this morning. He’s been playing it all weekend.

“If it gets his seal of approval, it must be good.”

You can listen to Wanna (Oh Yeah) on Spotify, Apple Music and SoundCloud.