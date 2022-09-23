WATCH: Inside look at Cabrach Trust’s £3.5m whisky distillery and heritage centre project with construction well underway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It is fair to say Moray is rich with distilleries.

Some might ask why does the region need another, and what’s different about the Cabrach Trust’s distillery?

The organisation says the distillery and heritage centre will be a social enterprise and play a key part in efforts to revive the rural community which fewer than 100 people now call home.

They have already pledged to deliver 15 new jobs and a £14.7m boost to the local economy over a 14-year period through the development.

In December, the Cabrach Trust revealed the £3.5m plans to revamp Inverharroch Farm.

Reporter Sean McAngus and photographer Jason Hedges visited to find out more as construction is well underway.

‘We mean business’

Since 2017, there has been talk of a whisky attraction coming to the Cabrach.

Cabrach Trust chief executive Jonathan Christie said it is “vital” that work has already started on site to show local people they mean business in delivering the project.

Mr Christie added: “The distillery has been a long time in the making and to be here now having walls being rebuilt, walls being taken down and foundations being lain is really important.

“It is really important to signal to the community that we mean business as they have been really patient up to now.

“To look over Inverharroch and see works emerging from the hillside is vital to make the community believe that we are going to do what we have been saying for a number of years.”

“Other distilleries don’t see us as competition and we are different to others as we are a social enterprise.

“I’m proud to see this move forward and there are so many people who have played key roles in the project so far.”

Distillery to be powered by renewable green gas

The importance of sustainability is at the centre of the distillery project.

It will be powered by compressed biomethane, a renewable green gas produced directly from distillery co-products.

This scheme will create a circular economy via an innovative, local renewable energy source.

He said: “Every decision is being made to be sustainable and in harmony with the natural environment.

“There will be a broad range of activities including eco-packing packaging to protect the environment.

“We are working with a local anaerobic digestion plant where they will take all our distillery co-products and supply us with green gas to power the distillery.

“We can’t be complacent in recognising that the spirits industry is quite a high emitting industry.”

There are hopes that the distillery will be operational by some point next year and is expected to attract around 12,000 visitors a year.