WATCH: Inside look at Cabrach Trust’s £3.5m whisky distillery and heritage centre project with construction well underway

By Sean McAngus
September 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 23, 2022, 9:05 am

It is fair to say Moray is rich with distilleries.

Some might ask why does the region need another, and what’s different about the Cabrach Trust’s distillery?

The organisation says the distillery and heritage centre will be a social enterprise and play a key part in efforts to revive the rural community which fewer than 100 people now call home.

They have already pledged to deliver 15 new jobs and a £14.7m boost to the local economy over a 14-year period through the development.

In December, the Cabrach Trust revealed the £3.5m plans to revamp Inverharroch Farm.

Reporter Sean McAngus and photographer Jason Hedges visited to find out more as construction is well underway.

Workers at the site of the distillery and heritage centre. Picture by Jason Hedges
Work is well underway at the distillery. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Cabrach Trust is on mission to put one of Moray's remote communities on the map as a heritage destination. Picture by Jason Hedges.

‘We mean business’

Since 2017, there has been talk of a whisky attraction coming to the Cabrach.

Cabrach Trust chief executive Jonathan Christie said it is “vital” that work has already started on site to show local people they mean business in delivering the project.

Mr Christie added: “The distillery has been a long time in the making and to be here now having walls being rebuilt, walls being taken down and foundations being lain is really important.

“It is really important to signal to the community that we mean business as they have been really patient up to now.

“To look over Inverharroch and see works emerging from the hillside is vital to make the community believe that we are going to do what we have been saying for a number of years.”

Cabrach Trust CEO Jonathan Christie is delighted with the progress so far.

“Other distilleries don’t see us as competition and we are different to others as we are a social enterprise.

“I’m proud to see this move forward and  there are so many people who have played key roles in the project so far.”

Cabrach Trust bosses hope to deliver a £14.7m social return on investment for its distillery and heritage centre.

Distillery to be powered by renewable green gas

The importance of sustainability is at the centre of the distillery project.

It will be powered by compressed biomethane, a renewable green gas produced directly from distillery co-products.

This scheme will create a circular economy via an innovative, local renewable energy source.

The proposed whisky distillery and heritage centre in Cabrach.

He said: “Every decision is being made to be sustainable and in harmony with the natural environment.

“There will be a broad range of activities including eco-packing packaging to protect the environment.

“We are working with a local anaerobic digestion plant where they will take all our distillery co-products and supply us with green gas to power the distillery.

“We can’t be complacent in recognising that the spirits industry is quite a high emitting industry.”

There are hopes that the distillery will be operational by some point next year and is expected to attract around 12,000 visitors a year.

