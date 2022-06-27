Your Money: Think-tank warns of worsening cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Your Money: Think-tank warns of worsening cost-of-living crisis

By Keith Findlay
June 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 27, 2022, 11:49 am
Post Thumbnail

Three quarters of UK households will see the cost of living outstrip their incomes by the autumn budget, a think-tank’s new study shows.

This equates to about 21 million households, with the poorest 25% seeing their living costs grow at nearly double the pace of their incomes.

The New Economics Foundation (NEF), which carried out the research, is calling on the chancellor and secretary of state for work and pensions to implement long-term reform to ensure Britians’ social security system provides a Living Income.

For months families have been consumed by anxiety, watching bills go up and worrying how they will get through the winter ahead. It doesn’t have to be like this.”

Sam Tims, economist.

NEF says reform should include:

  • Going beyond increasing benefits by inflation in April 2023, instead aligning rates with the cost of living and creating a social security system that is “more responsive to changing bills and ensures people do not live in poverty”.
  • Removing the two-child limit from universal credit and tax credits, so that larger families can afford the cost of living.
  • Scrapping the benefit cap.

NEF economist Sam Tims said: “The chancellor finally pulled his head out of the sand and listened to calls demanding the government support households struggling with the cost of living.

“But these policies still leave three quarters of households out in the cold and will only last until next year, when inflation and energy bills will still be sky-high.

“For months families have been consumed by anxiety, watching bills go up and worrying how they will get through the winter ahead. It doesn’t have to be like this.

“Making permanent changes to our social security system, and a mass programme of home insulation would stop families having to make impossible decisions.”

Pound notes and coins

To measure the cost of living the research used the Minimum Income Standard (MIS), which is used to calculate the ​“real” Living Wage paid by a growing number of firms.

In April 2021, 8.9 million households were living below the MIS and NEF estimates that even with the one-off government support this year, a million extra households (2.9 million more people) will be unable to afford the cost of living by October 2022.

Bigger crisis in 2023

The research also shows that when one-off support runs out next April, 1.6 million more households (4.3 million people) will be struggling compared to last year, taking the total to 10.5 million households. The average household with income below the cost of living will miss the threshold by £7,300 per year.

Incomes of the bottom quarter of households will be £770 per month below the cost of living, according to NEF. This shortfall is 40% higher than that in April 2021 (£550 per month). Across all households under the MIS, the average shortfall between income and the MIS will have increased by £130 a month from £480 to £610.

Are you missing out on benefits you’re entitled to?

UK Government handouts ‘too little too late’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]