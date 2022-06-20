Your Money: Are you missing out on benefits you’re entitled to?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scots are being urged to use a free benefits calculator to check their entitlement.

Thousands of low-income households may be missing out on key support that could help them through the cost-of-living crisis.

According to a recent UK Government publication, 850,000 families throughout Britain who were entitled to receive pension credit in 2019-20 failed to claim it.

It means up to £1.7 billion of available pension credit went unclaimed, amounting to around £1,900 for each family entitled to receive the support who did not claim it.

Nearly a quarter of all pension credit entitlements unclaimed

The report said only seven out of 10 of those entitled to pension credit claimed it, with just 77% of the total amount available claimed.

National service Advice Direct Scotland (ADS) has a free online calculator – at www.advice.scot – for people to check their eligibility across a range of benefits.

The online facility also offers information on council tax discounts, where to go for housing advice and any support available from local authorities.

ADS spokesman Colin Mathieson said: “The cost of living has increased for everyone over the last few months, with budgets being stretched to breaking point for many.

“There are practical things we can do to try and improve our situation when faced with increasing costs.

“Many Scottish citizens are not claiming the full benefits that they are entitled to.

“You can check your entitlement to support, including Scottish devolved benefits using the benefits calculator available at www.advice.scot

“We also have a range of services available, including help for people struggling with debt and energy bills, as well as sources of financial support.”

Consumer champion Martin Lewis, founder of Money Saving Expert, has also encouraged people to check if they qualify for benefits.

He recently shared a post on Twitter with his 1.4 million followers urging those with a family household income of less than £30,000 to do a 10 minute online check-up, via the Money Saving Expert website, to make sure they are not missing out on support.

