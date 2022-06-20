Your Money: Are you missing out on benefits you’re entitled to?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Scotland business

Your Money: Are you missing out on benefits you’re entitled to?

By Keith Findlay
June 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 20, 2022, 11:57 am
If you're struggling to make ends meet in the cost-of-living crisis, then check if you are entitled to any extra support.
If you're struggling to make ends meet in the cost-of-living crisis, then check if you are entitled to any extra support.

Scots are being urged to use a free benefits calculator to check their entitlement.

Thousands of low-income households may be missing out on key support that could help them through the cost-of-living crisis.

According to a recent UK Government publication, 850,000 families throughout Britain who were entitled to receive pension credit in 2019-20 failed to claim it.

It means up to £1.7 billion of available pension credit went unclaimed, amounting to around £1,900 for each family entitled to receive the support who did not claim it.

Nearly a quarter of all pension credit entitlements unclaimed

The report said only seven out of 10 of those entitled to pension credit claimed it, with just 77% of the total amount available claimed.

National service Advice Direct Scotland (ADS) has a free online calculator – at www.advice.scot – for people to check their eligibility across a range of benefits.

The online facility also offers information on council tax discounts, where to go for housing advice and any support available from local authorities.

A growing number of households are getting into debt but they may be missing out on benefits.

ADS spokesman Colin Mathieson said: “The cost of living has increased for everyone over the last few months, with budgets being stretched to breaking point for many.

“There are practical things we can do to try and improve our situation when faced with increasing costs.

“Many Scottish citizens are not claiming the full benefits that they are entitled to.

“You can check your entitlement to support, including Scottish devolved benefits using the benefits calculator available at www.advice.scot

“We also have a range of services available, including help for people struggling with debt and energy bills, as well as sources of financial support.”

Money expert Martin Lewis has also urged people to check for any benefit entitlements.

Consumer champion Martin Lewis, founder of Money Saving Expert, has also encouraged people to check if they qualify for benefits.

He recently shared a post on Twitter with his 1.4 million followers urging those with a family household income of less than £30,000 to do a 10 minute online check-up, via  the Money Saving Expert website, to make sure they are not missing out on support.

Guilty pleasures are getting cheaper – but not for Scots

Award success for north-east financial planner

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]