Evening Express Christmas Concert: Full list of this year’s performers

On Sunday December 12, P&J Live will host the Evening Express Christmas Concert.

For more than 50 years, the event has been a favourite in the north-east’s festive calendar.

This year, schoolchildren, performers and orchestras will once again take to the stage and get us all into the Christmas spirit, raising thousands of pounds for good causes in the process.

Tickets are currently available online via Ticketmaster.