Thanks to the team at Royal Arch Riverside holiday park and Bounty Competitions, spending as little as £7.99 could change your life forever.

For a chance of winning a luxury holiday lodge worth a whopping £195,000, with the potential of earning you £25,000 a year in rental, as well as £5,000 cash up front, all you have to do is click a few buttons part with less than a tenner.

Yes, you read that right and no, it’s not too good to be true!

What exactly could you win from this online competition?

One of the popular Bounty Competitions’ latest competition prizes is the Mayfair Lodge at Royal Arch Riverside park in Laurencekirk.

Newly kitted out with £5,000 worth of décor and tech – including three brand new televisions and Jacuzzi-style jet bath – this lodge is ready to live in, in sheer luxury.

The Mayfair has a fully equipped kitchen with a Range Master cooker, deep-clay sink and kitchen island with quartz worktop.

Its large bathroom has two sinks sitting under a full sized mirror, a luxurious Jacuzzi bath and a TV embedded into the wall, allowing guests to catch up on their favourite shows while having a long soak.

The sizeable, newly decorated lounge is tasteful and sophisticated with two comfortable sofas. Light floods the room from ceiling-high windows, which are framed into the lodges vaulted roof.

And the refined décor is carried through to the two double bedrooms, each bright and airy with ample storage space and lovely views of the picturesque park.

How could this Bounty Competitions prize draw change your life?

This particular lodge at Royal Arch Riverside has the potential to make £25,000 a year in rental income. And that’s after all fees have been paid!

All lodges on Royal Arch Riverside are rented through Hoseasons and changeovers are carried out by the Royal Arch team – and this would still be the case for the winner of the Mayfair lodge.

To rent it out is therefore hassle free and, what’s more, the first year of site fees – £3280 – are all covered for the lucky winner!

And should the winner be unsure about the rental market, the team at Royal Arch will give friendly, expert advice on the subject.

They are even willing to pay the annual rental income of £20,000 to the winner and then rent out the lodge for a year on their behalf.

But if the winner is still uncertain, they can opt to take a £120,000 cash prize instead!

Rentals at Royal Arch Riverside Park

The location of Royal Arch Riverside lends itself perfectly to those looking for a fun-filled Scottish staycation.

The lodges attract a wide ranges of visitors, from young families and elderly couples, to walkers and adventure seekers.

Owning a property here, you are ensured expert assistance at every step of the way. Indeed, the team at Royal Arch Riverside Park aim to make owning a holiday lodge as simple and stress free as possible.

Don’t miss out on this life-changing opportunity!

Does this sound like something you would be interested in? Then don’t hesitate; after only three days, one third of the tickets are gone!

Tickets cost £7.99 and the winner will be announced live on the Bounty Competitions Facebook page on Friday January 28.

What are you waiting for? This could change your life!