SPONSORED: How to enter the holiday let market – stress and hassle free

By Sponsored Content
October 29, 2021, 11:47 am
how to enter the holiday let market

Want to enter the holiday let market but don’t know where to start?

It may seem like a daunting exercise, but taking the initial leap into Scotland’s property rental sector can reap huge financial benefits. Especially with the rise of staycations this year.

And, don’t forget, by investing in a holiday let, you essentially have your very own holiday home to use at your leisure.

Not only will it pay for itself, but you will have relatively easy access to it with a lot more flexibility that a long let property.

Hassle free income

There are many ways to enter the rental market, but one of the easiest is to invest in property which is already part of a holiday park.

Bill McDonald, owner of Royal Arch Riverside Park in Aberdeenshire, has noted an increase in the popularity of Scottish getaways over the past year.

He believes investing in a holiday home – or lodge – on an established holiday development is quickly becoming one of the best ways to invest your money.

Luxury living room. Image regarding the article to discover how to enter the holiday let market
Royal Arch Riverside Park has luxury lodges in which to invest, generating income.

Indeed, from rental income, one of Royal Park’s lodges can offer 15% annual return with a seven year recovery period.

And, buying a property here, you are ensured expert assistance at every step of the way. Bill and his team will manage all the marketing, booking and changeover between rentals.

But you are in complete control you can choose what dates your holiday lodge is available to rent.

Hands free business

“We keep all properties on the park clean and take care of all changeovers, so it really is hands free for investors,” explains Bill.

“We maintain the park ground, a lot of which is in gated areas, meaning it’s safe and secure. It just works.”

And the location of Royal Arch Riverside lends itself perfectly to those looking for a fun-filled Scottish staycation. The lodges attract a wide ranges of visitors, from young families and elderly couples, to walkers and adventure seekers.

Plus, each lodge has its very own private hot tub, adding a sense of luxury and offering the perfect place to relax and unwind.

But even that’s still not all.

“We’re adding a new restaurant and bar area to the park, as well as five outlet shops and a fitness suite, sauna and steam room,” says Bill McDonald, the park’s owner.

“It is a five star development and we want to grow on that; we want to provide the best experience for our visitors in Aberdeenshire and the surrounding area.”

Bar and restaurant areas in Royal Arch Riverside Park
The new bar and restaurant areas will provide visitors with the perfect space to socialise and unwind.

It is still your home

The team at Royal Arch Riverside Park aim to make owning a holiday lodge as simple and stress free as possible.

But they will also ensure your lodge feels like a home away from home where you too can unwind and relax with family and friends.

The park is open for the full 365 days of the year allowing you to fully benefit from your lodge. You can come and go at any time, your loved ones can use it too. It is yours!

Royal Arch Riverside Park will be present at P&J Live’s Love Touring Expo from 4-7 November, 10am-5pm.

Bill and his team will be happy to answer any of your questions regarding investing in a holiday let, and advise you on the right steps to take.

For more information on how to get involved with Royal Arch Riverside Park, either to invest or to rent for your own staycation, visit the website today.

