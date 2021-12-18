Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
'I've never seen everyone so exhausted': North-east nursery boss in Omicron impact warning

By David Proctor
December 18, 2021, 6:00 am
The private nursery sector is worried about

A north-east nursery boss has said her staff are “on their knees” amid fears of the impact of Omicron on the industry.

Dawn Ewan, managing director of Mucky Boots outdoor nursery in Maryculter, is worried about having to close due to a lack of staff.

Out of ten workers they have two people isolating as a result of the new guidance for households.

As it currently stands close contacts of all Omicron cases must isolate for 10 days no matter their vaccination status and even if they initially get a negative test.

Miss Ewan’s fears come as the private nursery sector’s trade body, the Scottish Private Nursery Association (SPNA),  warn that “within weeks, if not days” private nurseries will close their doors because of a lack of staff.

She is already working on contingency plans in case they have to run a reduced service if there is not enough staff and she admits there is a “strong chance” that will happen.

Mucky Boots looks after children from the age of three and up.  It is Aberdeenshire’s first fully outdoor nursery and it opened its doors in 2017.

Dawn Ewan, managing director of Mucky Boots nursery.

Nursery owner is worried about new variant

Dawn Ewan, Managing Director of Mucky Boots based in Maryculter, said that in two decades in education she not experienced this kind of exhaustion before.

Ms Ewan said: “Our staff are on their knees.  We can’t get new staff for love nor money so trying to get qualified staff to be able to cover is impossible for nurseries.

“You can’t open a nursery with trainees as your staff have to be properly qualified.

“Our staff have already been working extra hours to do the cleaning and we find a lot of our children are needing extra support.

“That is because two of the first three years of their life have been living under restrictions.  We have parents living under enormous stress trying to live with that at home.

“So what we are finding our children need a lot of support settling in to nursery because they haven’t been at baby groups or anything.

“I’ve been working in education for over 20 years now and I’ve never seen everyone so exhausted as they are now.”

Sharon Fairley, CEO of Scottish Private Nursery Association.

Trade body chief fears raft of closures

Sharon Fairley, CEO of SPNA, said that the new guidance for household isolation was already having an impact on nursery settings.

She said it has been a “tough time” but wants ministers to help so childcare is available.

“SPNA members have already been reporting a worrying level of staff absence from work, not because those staff were Covid-19 positive, but because someone else in their household was.

“There is simply not the workforce – not in the private sector, nor the public sector – to be able to cover these sorts of absences. Within weeks, if not days, we will start to see private nurseries having to close due to a lack of staff.

“This will have an impact on the keyworkers on which the whole Scottish economy relies.”

“We’re simply asking for the Government to make a pragmatic decision, which will help everyone, no matter where they work, or what they do, continue to access the high-quality childcare that we provide.”

Scottish Government response

The Scottish Government have been contacted about the concerns from SPNA.

