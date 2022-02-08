North-east nursery inspection reports: How does the childcare in your area rate?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We have been looking at the nursery ratings for childcare facilities across the north.

The Care Inspectorate, the watchdog for care services, uses a six-point evaluation scale with excellent being a six.

The majority of the ratings for childcare premises across Aberdeenshire in January are mostly very good or good.

One of the reports we have already featured was Little Dreams Nursery in Aberdeen.

It was rated weak just weeks after one-year-old Blake Nilssen was left with severe burns when he toppled onto an unattended cleaning bucket.

We have gathered all of January’s positive reports from the Care Inspectorate for the north-east into one list.

Did your local nursery feature? And what did the inspectors think of it?

LuBella Childminding, Ellon, Aberdeenshire

Care Inspectorate officials completed their visit to Ellon-based LuBella on October 28 last year and it was graded as good.

The service can care for a maximum of three children and is based in the childminder’s home which is near a local school.

Its standard of care, environment and management were rated a good by the watchdog.

The Care Inspectorate report said: “We were satisfied that the service had appropriate infection control procedures in place to support a safe environment for children, the childminder and families.

“The childminder understood the new arrangements for cleaning within the service.

“Risk assessments had been undertaken that addressed the specific areas within the national Covid-19 guidance.

“The childminder offered outdoor settling in sessions for children starting her service which parents and carers liked.”

Oscars Out of School Club, Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire

A north-east out of school club has been praised by the Care Inspectorate.

The club is operated by Aberdeenshire Council and it is based in a pavilion in the centre of Mintlaw near Peterhead.

It provides care for a maximum of 24 children and the Care Inspectorate rated its quality of care, environment, staff and leadership as good.

The watchdog completed their inspection last November.

Parents told the Care Inspectorate they were “happy” or “very happy” with the service and children also said they enjoyed going to the club.

The official report praised staff for the way they were with the children under their care.

It said: “Staff were kind and responsive to the children, supporting them to feel welcomed and included.

“They provided children with opportunities to express choices and opinions during discussions at snack and throughout the session.

“When collecting children from school, staff were responsive to the children’s discussions and moods.

“Staff showed a good knowledge of individual children and their families during these discussions.”

Fyvie School Nursery

Officials from the Care Inspectorate completed their unannounced on November 25 last year.

The nursery cares for up to 32 children from the age of two and it is provided by Aberdeenshire Council.

The care sector watchdog graded its quality of care, environment, staffing and management as very good.

It is based at Fyvie Primary School.

Inspectors praised the nursery for creating a “warm, welcoming and nurturing” atmosphere.

They also praised staff who allowed the children under their care to play independently.

The report said: “The children’s independence was encouraged throughout the inspection and their choices respected.

“Staff supported the children well to follow their interests and curiosities.

“For example: two children were engaged in den building, with a staff member encouraging problem solving and independence.”

Westhill Primary School Nursery

Officials from the Care Inspectorate completed their visit to Westhill Primary in Aberdeenshire on December 1 last year.

The nursery looks after a maximum of 80 children and was praised by parents who said communication with staff was good.

The Care Inspectorate rated its quality of care and environment as very good with the quality of staffing and management graded as good.

Children told inspectors they enjoyed attending the nursery and were busy drawing and playing with sand.

The subsequent report praised the way the playroom was set up and said it helped the children.

It said: “The large playroom was warm, welcoming and nurturing and had been thoughtfully furnished and resourced to offer children opportunities for creativity, curiosity, and inquiry.

“The use of natural materials and ‘loose parts’ was evident in each area and outdoors, supporting children to explore and use their imagination to direct their play and learning experiences.”

Cherry Tree Pre School Nursery, Blackburn, Aberdeenshire

A north-east nursery has been praised by the Care Inspectorate following an inspection.

The unannounced visit at Cherry Tree Pre School Nursery in Blackburn was carried out in October.

Officials graded the quality of care, environment and staffing as very good with management rated as good.

The nursery can look after a maximum of 112 children and is located in a purpose-built unit in the village.

Parents said their children felt “very settled” at the nursery and that staff “always have time to listen.”

The inspection report said: “We found interactions between staff and children were positive.

“Staff were warm, kind and caring towards children, providing reassurance, encouragement and praise at relevant times. This helped children to feel safe and secure within the service.”

St. Kanes Early Learning and Childcare Centre, New Deer

A north-east childcare facility has been rated good by officials following an unannounced inspection in November

St. Kanes Early Learning and Childcare Centre is based in New Deer Public Hall and can care for a maximum of 30 youngsters.

Its quality of care, environment, staffing and management were all graded good by the watchdog.

The inspection report said: “The rooms used by the service were clean and well maintained. The arrangement of resources and furniture and use of displays made the environment welcoming for children.

“Children’s safety was supported by the consideration and recording of risk-benefit assessments.”

