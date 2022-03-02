Warning issued to north-east pupils after Russian youngsters ‘taunted’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Warning issued to north-east pupils after Russian youngsters ‘taunted’

By David Proctor
March 2, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 7:30 pm
A head teacher has spoken to pupils as young as seven over the taunting.
North-east school bosses have been forced to intervene after Russian children were “taunted” about their nationality.

The head teacher at an Aberdeenshire primary school issued a message to parents following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin’s forces have launched a 40-mile long military convoy which is making its way towards the capital city of Kyiv.

Russian forces have also been targeting busy residential areas in major Ukrainian cities. 

The invasion has been going on for nearly a week and despite both sides holding talks, it is unlikely the fighting will stop.

People gather in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Call for pupils to have ‘respect and care’

It is not known about the nature of the incident at the school although the head teacher has been holding talks with children as young as seven years old.

In a message issued to parents it asked that pupils treat those from other countries with “respect and care”.

She said: “Unfortunately, over the past few days there have been some incidents where our Russian pupils have been taunted in relation to their nationality.

“I have spoken to classes from primary 3 to primary 7 in relation to this and outlined that Russian families, as well as families of all nationalities, should be treated with the same respect and care.

“I have advised children that our families are not responsible for the awful events and are valued members of our school community.

“I have also reassured all children that they should not worry about these and can speak to an adult if need be.”

Equality group ‘concerned’

The Grampian Regional Equality Council (Grec) said it was important for parents to let their children know that Russian children cannot be held responsible for the actions of the government.

A spokesman for the organisation said: “As an organisation based on principles in equality and fairness for all, we would like to encourage those in power, media, community leaders, and parents to reinforce the message that actions of state actors are not the responsibility of individual citizens.

“Grec is concerned to hear that individuals, including children, are being targeted on the basis of their nationality.

“Our communities are only strong when we stand together and support one another during such challenging times.

“Only through open dialogue can we effectively resolve our conflicts.

Andy Kille, Aberdeenshire Council’s leader.

What Aberdeenshire Council have to say

A spokeswoman for Aberdeenshire Council said the local authority’s schools promote “inclusion, respect and tolerance”.

She also pointed to a comment from council leader Andy Kille who said everyone was fully behind the people of Ukraine.

Mr Kille said: “Aberdeenshire is and always has been a welcoming place. Ours are communities of respect, inclusion and tolerance.

“Aberdeenshire is home to people from across the globe and this is something that we should all be proud of and be active in fostering. It is important that we all speak up wherever we see that inclusive approach being challenged, under any circumstances.

“I speak for everyone within the council when I say we stand firmly in support of the Ukrainian people, who are experiencing the most unimaginable fear.

“At the same time we recognise that global events are happening against the will of a great number of Russians, and it is my most sincere hope that those who live and work in Aberdeenshire are given the respect they deserve.”

