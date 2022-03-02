Warning issued to north-east pupils after Russian youngsters ‘taunted’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east school bosses have been forced to intervene after Russian children were “taunted” about their nationality.

The head teacher at an Aberdeenshire primary school issued a message to parents following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin’s forces have launched a 40-mile long military convoy which is making its way towards the capital city of Kyiv.

Russian forces have also been targeting busy residential areas in major Ukrainian cities.

The invasion has been going on for nearly a week and despite both sides holding talks, it is unlikely the fighting will stop.

Call for pupils to have ‘respect and care’

It is not known about the nature of the incident at the school although the head teacher has been holding talks with children as young as seven years old.

In a message issued to parents it asked that pupils treat those from other countries with “respect and care”.

She said: “Unfortunately, over the past few days there have been some incidents where our Russian pupils have been taunted in relation to their nationality.

“I have spoken to classes from primary 3 to primary 7 in relation to this and outlined that Russian families, as well as families of all nationalities, should be treated with the same respect and care.

“I have advised children that our families are not responsible for the awful events and are valued members of our school community.

“I have also reassured all children that they should not worry about these and can speak to an adult if need be.”

Equality group ‘concerned’

The Grampian Regional Equality Council (Grec) said it was important for parents to let their children know that Russian children cannot be held responsible for the actions of the government.

A spokesman for the organisation said: “As an organisation based on principles in equality and fairness for all, we would like to encourage those in power, media, community leaders, and parents to reinforce the message that actions of state actors are not the responsibility of individual citizens.

“Grec is concerned to hear that individuals, including children, are being targeted on the basis of their nationality.

“Our communities are only strong when we stand together and support one another during such challenging times.

“Only through open dialogue can we effectively resolve our conflicts.

What Aberdeenshire Council have to say

A spokeswoman for Aberdeenshire Council said the local authority’s schools promote “inclusion, respect and tolerance”.

She also pointed to a comment from council leader Andy Kille who said everyone was fully behind the people of Ukraine.

Mr Kille said: “Aberdeenshire is and always has been a welcoming place. Ours are communities of respect, inclusion and tolerance.

“Aberdeenshire is home to people from across the globe and this is something that we should all be proud of and be active in fostering. It is important that we all speak up wherever we see that inclusive approach being challenged, under any circumstances.

“I speak for everyone within the council when I say we stand firmly in support of the Ukrainian people, who are experiencing the most unimaginable fear.

“At the same time we recognise that global events are happening against the will of a great number of Russians, and it is my most sincere hope that those who live and work in Aberdeenshire are given the respect they deserve.”

