Ness Castle delays: ‘Worst case’ could see pupils starting school year in spare classrooms and temporary buildings

Work on the north’s newest school has been delayed by a month – meaning it might not be ready for the new academic year.

Highland Council officials dropped the bombshell that the more than 100 children enrolled in Ness Castle Primary in Inverness might not have a permanent home in August.

If the opening date is delayed, they will be put into spare classrooms and temporary units at Holm Primary School.

Parents said a difficult start to the new school year could be “traumatic”, especially for the youngest kids. One vowed not to move her child unless the new school was open.

The contingency plans, revealed to parents this week, will include the two double classroom “modular units” being placed on the grounds at Holm.

In a letter to parents, a Highland Council officer said that construction is four weeks behind schedule. The council cited the pandemic as the main factor.

They outlined a contingency plan for the school, which is based on a “worst case” scenario of the new school being operational after the October holidays.

Why the delay at Ness Castle Primary?

Ness Castle Primary School was originally scheduled to open in August 2022, in time for the new school year.

But in a letter to parents on Thursday, a council officer said that timeline is in doubt. Contractor Kier Construction is working to get back up to speed, but the council said that they have to make up time.

“Construction work started in May 2021 and progress has been affected by a number of factors since then, with the result that the works are currently 4 weeks behind schedule.

“The impact of the pandemic has been the main contributory factor and continues to have an adverse effect.”

October opening slated as “worst case” timeline

If Ness Castle Primary’s construction is delayed beyond August, the council plans to house pupils at Holm Primary. In addition to any available classrooms, there may also be modular units on campus.

The council officer said that pupils may spend the full first term at Holm.

“The contingency plan is based on the new school building being operational from the start of the new term after the October holidays – this is considered a worst case scenario at this time.”

Is there enough room?

But parents are already concerned that Holm Primary can’t accommodate all of the pupils, even for a short time.

According to council records, Holm Primary School is 91% full, 28 pupils below capacity. It could be at capacity next year, even without the additional pupils from Ness Castle.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said that Ness Castle’s projected roll is 110 pupils. She said that installing two additional double classroom units at Holm will accommodate everyone.

The council hasn’t decided where the units will sit on campus.

‘Stability is vital’ for young children

One parent of an incoming Ness Castle pupil said she worries space will be too tight on campus.

But space is just one factor. She also said that changing schools is difficult for young children, especially incoming P1s. She said she would consider not making the move to Ness Castle if the school isn’t ready in August.

“Stability is vital for any child at a young age. Children will be starting primary one at Holm Primary School in contingency portacabins and then expected to move schools and leave friends that were made behind.

“This can be traumatic for a young child.

“I will have a child who should have been starting at Ness Castle School. However, if they start at Holm Primary, I will not be moving them.”

