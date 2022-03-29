Why choose St Margaret’s junior school for your daughter?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anna Tomlinson, the Head of St Margaret’s School for Girls in Aberdeen, discusses the importance of choosing the right school and why St Margaret’s is a great choice.

Choosing the right school for your daughter, at any stage of her development, is never an easy decision, but here at St Margaret’s we understand girls – how they learn, how they play and how they develop. Our school values of respect, equality, hard work, ambition and community are at the heart of all that we do.

In a bright, spacious well-equipped building, with secure, grassed playground facilities, from the first day of 1 Junior, we are nurturing the communication skills, resilience, self-confidence and global outlook necessary for our pupils to thrive in an ever-changing world.

We believe that a single-sex education offers girls the space in which their intellectual and physical identity can blossom, a space which is free from stereotype, full of challenge and rich with opportunity and care.

Individual attention

From 1 Junior girls benefit from individual attention in small classes. Our school is large enough to offer flexibility and choice in terms of the curriculum and extra-curricular activities, but it is small enough to ensure that all girls are well-known by their teachers and classroom assistants in order that individuals receive the support and challenge which they need to thrive. The school offers proactive additional support for learning with early intervention where necessary.

A rich curriculum with specialist input

Strong foundations in literacy, numeracy and health and wellbeing are complemented by the wide range of specialist teaching from which our junior pupils benefit: specialist teaching in French, PE, music and drama is enjoyed from 1 Junior. In 5 Junior, specialist art teaching is introduced and, in 7 Junior, the girls begin lessons in Latin and the three sciences of biology, physics and chemistry which are taught in our state-of-the art science block as part of the seamless transition to senior school. We provide every pupil with their own Chromebook and from 1 Junior the development of digital skills is embedded in the curriculum along with an appreciation of diversity and sustainability.

‘Sport for all’

At St Margaret’s we have a ‘sport for all’ philosophy and physical education is a key component of the working week: our junior school pupils have two PE lessons each week as well as an afternoon of games, which takes in a wide range of sports including swimming, ski-ing, hockey and athletics, to name but a few.

Music and drama

Music and drama hold a very special place at St Margaret’s, as anyone who has been lucky enough to attend one of our annual concerts or shows will know. Girls can take up individual instrumental lessons from 1 Junior, and there are opportunities to perform individually and in ensembles from the outset. In the creative arts as in so many other ways, our senior pupils act as role models and mentors to younger girls.

Outdoor learning

Outdoor learning offers opportunities for development in a multitude of areas, including communication, problem-solving, team-work and thinking skills. We offer a progressive programme of outdoor learning from 1 Junior in the autumn and summer terms, which takes learning outside into local city centre gardens, Botanic Gardens and Hazlehead Woods, where the girls learn new skills in a safe and stimulating environment.

Extra-curricular activities

Our staff are experts in teaching girls and are committed to supporting each girl to be all that she can be both inside and outside the classroom, and this includes the rich variety of extra-curricular activities that are available. While enjoyable in themselves, extra-curricular activities also help girls to develop the skills and personal qualities which they will require to be successful and happy beyond school and as they go on to make a positive contribution to the world.

We also offer free morning care, with stimulating activities from 8am to 8.30am, and after school club from 3pm to 5.30pm. The St Margaret’s holiday club provides further care and much fun for our nursery and junior pupils.

To find out more about what St Margaret’s could offer your daughter, please call the admissions office on 01224 584466 or email admissions@st-margaret.uk to schedule a school tour.