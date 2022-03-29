Moray maternity service campaigners heap pressure on Scottish Government ahead of Dr Gray’s announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Moray maternity service campaigners heap pressure on Scottish Government ahead of Dr Gray’s announcement

By Ellie Milne
March 29, 2022, 9:14 am Updated: March 29, 2022, 9:15 am
Keep Mum campaigner Kirsty Watson at Dr Gray's Hospital.
Campaigners have written to the first minister and health secretary ahead of an announcement on the future of maternity services in Moray.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will make a statement on Wednesday outlining the way forward following calls for consultant-led maternity services to be reinstated at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

The Keep Mum campaign group has written a letter, endorsed by local MSPs, summarising what the people of Moray need.

They say the government needs to lay out a roadmap “with clear milestones” back to a consultant led maternity to allow “the vast majority” of women from Moray and Banff to deliver their babies in Elgin.

Further, they say investment is required for the restoration of this service and to secure Dr Gray’s position as a district general hospital.

To monitor the whole project, Keep Mum and other campaigners would like an independent external body appointed, including community representation.

Maternity services downgraded

Staff shortages led to a downgrade in maternity services at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin in 2018.

Currently, the majority of Moray babies are born in Aberdeen – 65 miles from Elgin.

A review carried out in December recommended that pregnant women needing emergency delivery services should be transferred to Inverness rather than Aberdeen.

Maternity services at Dr Gray’s were downgraded four years ago. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media.

Although Keep Mum campaigners support an expansion of maternity services at Raigmore Hospital, they argue sending women there would not be a suitable solution to the problems in Moray.

They objected to this proposed plan due to safety concerns.

In December, a mum was forced to give birth in a lay-by on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road after being deemed “high risk” during labour.

Alexandra Naylor described the experience of giving birth in an ambulance at Pitcaple, near Inverurie, as “traumatic”.

“I was restricted by seatbelts with no breaks in between pushing. It all felt like a bad dream, I was confused, in imaginable pain and terrified to the core,” she said.

Meeting the needs of Moray mothers

Health secretary Humza Yousaf visited Dr Gray’s Hospital on Monday. Photo: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

On Monday, Mr Yousaf visited Dr Gray’s to meet with clinicians and officials from NHS Grampian and NHS Highland, as well as campaigners.

He said: “I am here today to reaffirm this government’s commitment to delivering the best care for expectant mothers in Moray that meets their needs and expectations, is safe for them and their babies and reintroduces consultant-led maternity services in Moray.

“This is an issue I take very seriously and recognise the need to set out the way forward as soon as possible.”

Before his arrival, Kirsty Watson, from Keep Mum, said they would not be “fobbed off with the Inverness option”, adding that the people of Moray felt their distress was being “disregarded”.

The Scottish Government was contacted to comment.

