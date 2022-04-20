College lecturers go on strike in row over pay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

College lecturers in the north and north-east are joining colleagues across Scotland in strike action.

Members of the EIS-Further Education Lecturers Association (EIS-FELA) have decided to leave their classrooms in a row over pay.

The union is planning 14 days of strike action during April and May after 70% of its members voted to back the strike.

Pay negotiations between the EIS-FELA and national body Colleges Scotland have been ongoing since June last year.

Union bosses originally wanted a flat-rated pay rise of £2,000 for lecturers but have reduced that initial demand to £1,300.

In response, Colleges Scotland offered a £150 one-off payment, along with a £850 consolidated payment in recognition of the work done throughout the pandemic.

Gavin Donoghue, director of College Scotland, said the strikes would not lead to a pay rise for lecturers.

Branch secretary wants makes case for more pay

Sue Porter, branch secretary of EIS-FELA at North East Scotland College (NESCol) in Aberdeen, said the sector has been through a lot in the last two years.

She said the impact of the coronavirus crisis has been felt and that lecturers should be rewarded accordingly.

Ms Porter said: “NESCol will be taking part in industrial action today in support of their pay claim for 2021/22.

“Negotiations have taken place between staff and employers over the past eight months but all the negotiation appears to be from the staff side.

“Lecturers have adapted to change and accommodated everything they were asked to do over the past two years.

“Lecturers have found themselves teaching larger classes in many cases and spending long hours in front of a computer screen teaching remotely to ensure good quality teaching and learning has taken place.

“In return, we get told there is no more money The offer will not even cover the increase in national insurance contributions.

“We want proper negotiations and a fair pay deal for our members.

“Let’s hope management will see we mean business and ask for a meeting to discuss a way forward.”

Union boss wants to negotiate way out of strikes

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said lecturers need to feel their contribution during the pandemic was valued.

Mr Flanagan said: “The EIS-FELA remain committed to negotiating an end to this dispute and indeed requested the last dispute resolution meeting that was held.

“However, at this point, there has been no formal invitation from the management side of the NJNC for further talks.

“College lecturers deliver for students; management representatives must return to the table with a pay offer that truly values their efforts.”

Colleges try to minimise strike impact

NESCol principal Neil Cowie said the north-east further education college’s students should continue to follow their timetables unless told otherwise.

He said they would continue their good relationship with members of the EIS-FELA.

Mr Cowie said: “NESCol aims to minimise any disruption and students should continue to follow timetables on these dates unless advised otherwise.

“A strong working relationship with NESCol’s union representatives is something the college values and the national dispute will not impact on our collaborative approach.”

The University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) said they were trying to make students were not affected by the strikes.

A spokesman for UHI said: “The UHI partnership is working together to ensure we do all we can to minimise disruption to our students and keep them informed about any alternative arrangements.”

