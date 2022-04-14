Parents left scrambling after Aberdeenshire nursery announces closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Parents left scrambling after Aberdeenshire nursery announces closure

By David Proctor
April 14, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 14, 2022, 6:27 pm
Claire Morrice and Wendy Shaw founded the nursery in 2019.
Parents have been left scrambling to find childcare after a north-east nursery announced its closure.

Mud Kitchen Nursery in Maud will shut its doors for the last time on July 8 with bosses blaming storms and the impact of Covid-19 leading to a “large financial impact.”

A letter sent out to parents said the decision was “not taken lightly” and bosses said they “have done all we can to avoid closure.”

Aberdeenshire Council bosses are offering support to those affected by the impending closure.

Mud Kitchen Nursery registered with the Care Inspectorate in October 2019 and its last report said it could look after a maximum of 12 children aged from birth to three years old.

Wendy Shaw, left and Claire Morrice at the Mud Kitchen Nursery at Aucheoch Cottage, Brucklay, near Maud.

Founders Wendy Shaw and Clare Morrice set up the nursery with the idea of offering children a chance to get their hands dirty through outdoor play.

‘We’ll miss kids and families’

Wendy Shaw said she poured her “heart and soul” into the business but they can not continue due to a number of setbacks.

Mrs Shaw said: “We’ve given the Care Inspectorate and council our 13 weeks notice so we can allow families time to find placements for their children.

“It is things like the Covid and the impact of that on staff.  We’ve had storm closures as well.

Nursery manager Wendy Shaw.

“It is mainly due to personal reasons and my ill health as the manager.

“We are obviously devastated because we have heavily invested in the project since its inception.

“It has been five years to this and we will families and children and it is not a decision taken lightly.”

‘Closure has come out of nowhere’

One parent, who did not want to be named, said they were on the verge of paying a deposit for a space for their two children.

She said: “We were just away to pay the deposit for three full-day spaces for two kids.

“It is not cheap and literally going to be paying within the day. So we are glad we didn’t really in case we never got that money back

“They were just recently going to be taking children from three to five years old and were advertising for more staff.

“Seems that its closure has come out of nowhere.  It’s all up in the air.”

Letter sets out nursery position

In a letter sent out to parents, nursery bosses said they had decided to close the doors.

The document said: “I’m getting in touch to share some news with you.

“Unfortunately we have taken the difficult decision to close the Mud Kitchen Nursery.  This is a decision we have not taken lightly and we have done all we can to avoid closure.

“Sadly, the business has come under increasing pressure recently and this has impacted on financial viability.

Claire Morrice, left and Wendy Shaw have decided to close the nursery.

“We have been forced to close on a number of occasions in recent months, due to severe weather and due to staff being unwell with Covid.

“This had a large financial impact on the business, and this pressure has continued to increase due to the rising cost of fuel and food.

“In light of this we will not be able to take any new starts as we have given the council required 13 weeks’ notice of the closure and our last day of operation will be Friday July 8.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We are sorry to hear of the upcoming closure of the Mud Kitchen.

“Our development workers are providing support to parents and identifying alternative early learning and childcare provision, and the team can be contacted at earlyyears@aberdeenshire.gov.uk for those who have any queries.”

