Home Education

Officials cast eye over new city school as building work continues

By David Proctor
July 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Peter Ramsay, Hub North Scotland and Cllr Christian Allard visit the site of Torry Primary School.. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peter Ramsay, Hub North Scotland and Cllr Christian Allard visit the site of Torry Primary School.. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

A new primary school in Torry will be at the very heart of the community, according to officials.

The building is due to be opened next autumn and will be home to a 434-pupil capacity school.

The school and community hub is being built on the site of the former Torry Academy with a budget of £28.1 million.

It will also include a 3G sports pitch a community café, a library, rehearsal, performance and recording facilities.

The school at Tullos Circle was due to open next summer but that has been delayed until the autumn of 2023.

Torry Primary School and community hub starts to take shape.  Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

‘Delighted’ with progress

Councillor Christian Allard, convener of Aberdeen City Council’s capital programme committee, was at the site to cast an eye over the project.

He said it will replace Torry Academy as a focal point for the historic fishing community.

Mr Allard said: “We are delighted now to see the new community hub taking shape.

“I don’t live far away and I can see it growing from day to day. It is very impressive.

“This is replacing what was there before and it will be open to everyone.

“Here we are in the middle of Torry.  It’s where the community hub should be.

“All the streets go around it.  So it’s not only at the top but it brings together the north, south, east and west of Torry.

“It’s what we all wanted.  It is replacing Torry Academy which was our original community hub.”

Construction work at Torry Primary School and community hub began in the spring.  Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Partners hail project

Aberdeen City Council are working with building firm Morrison Construction and Hub North Scotland on Torry Primary School.

Peter Ramsay, operations director for hub North Scotland,  the council’s development partner in the project, hopes the school will be a hit.

He said: “Our Torry project has got off to a good strong start and we are looking forward to working with both Aberdeen City Council and Morrison Construction to deliver an asset that will be enjoyed by the whole community for generations to come.”

Mike Bruce, managing director of Morrison Construction building north east, added: “We are excited to be delivering this high-quality new school for the community that will create an inspirational learning environment for local children.”

The red steel frame will eventually become Torry Primary School.  Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Work delayed by asbestos and Covid

Plans for Torry Primary School and community hub were approved by councillors in February 2020.

The project was delayed with the demolition of Torry Academy being held up due to the removal of asbestos and the impact of Covid-19.

Torry Academy closed its doors for the final time in 2018 with pupils moving to Lochside Academy at Wellington Circle.

Demolition work began in March last year with the site being completely cleared.

