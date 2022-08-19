Out of school club lives to play another year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Out of school club lives to play another year

By Garrett Stell
August 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Portlethen. Hillside Primary School out-of-school club faces a bleak future after it was hit with an eye-watering 300% rent increase. CR0037353 05/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Portlethen. Hillside Primary School out-of-school club faces a bleak future after it was hit with an eye-watering 300% rent increase. CR0037353 05/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY

A childcare club in Portlethen that was nearly driven out of business has found the cash to operate for at least another year.

Aberdeenshire Council, which owns the property for the Hillside out of school club, had informed operators in June that the cost of rent would increase by 300% this year.

But after a concerted effort from parents and elected representatives, the club secured a £7,432.43 grant. This will cover the expenses for the out of school club they run at Hillside Primary School.

A spokesman for Flexible Childcare Services Scotland (FCSS), who operates the club, said that the new Childcare Sustainability Grant from Aberdeenshire Council’s Early Years Service will allow the club to open as normal for the 2022-2023 school year.

But it isn’t clear whether the club is safe beyond 2023.

More needed next year for Hillside out of school club?

Despite the grant, the FCSS said they couldn’t negotiate any decrease in running costs at the Hillside club.

This reprieve gives the organisation time to budget effectively for future years.”

Welcome sign for Hillside School in Portlethen the home of the out of school club
Hillside School in Portlethen, the home of the after school club. Picture by Kath Flannery

When FCSS learned of the rent hike they told parents it likely spelled the end for the club.

The closure notice caused a stir, prompting some parents to share their concerns about how the lack of childcare for their school-aged children could impact their work.

The FCSS spokesman said they would ensure parents don’t shoulder any extra cost.

“Thanks to the grant, FCSS will continue to provide flexible, accessible and affordable childcare for families for the next academic year. This reprieve gives the organisation time to budget effectively for future years.”

MSP Audrey Nicoll said that she hopes the council continues to work with FCSS.

“This will come as a great relief for local families just as the school session is returning. I hope the Council will continue working with FCSS to ensure it can keep providing this invaluable service for many years to come.”

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council hopes the sustainability grant gives the Hillside out of school club what they need.

“We are delighted that the supplier has now agreed to continue to provide support for the children and families at Hillside School.”

Read more from the Schools and Family team

Which schools in the north and north-east won’t be reopening this year?

Exams success for north-east pupil leads to starry future

Peterhead teen bucks trend to win place at Oxford

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

Peterhead teen Nathan Buchan overcame the 'stigma' of an under-performing school to win a place at Oxford University.
Peterhead teen bucks trend to win place at Oxford
1
Jessica Munro sets off for her first day at Crown Primary, Inverness, with mum Dawn. Picture by Jason Hedges
And they're off: Excitement and tears for Highland's new primary ones
0
School closed due to Coronavirus variants spread. School closure under surge COVID-19 omicron cases. Double door handles, blurred hallway locker background. Fight against public health risk disease; Shutterstock ID 1675482706; purchase_order: ; job:
Which schools in the north and north-east won't be reopening this year?
1
To go with story by David Proctor. Robert Gordon University (RGU) has been listed as Scotland?s top university for the employability of its graduates. The Garthdee higher education institution has also been ranked as third in the UK for helping graduates land jobs. Picture shows; Professor Steve Olivier, prinipal of RGU . Aberdeen. Supplied by Robert Gordon University Date; Unknown
New figures show majority of RGU graduates moving into jobs
1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Indie Newlands raised money for SiMBA in honour of her sister who died prematurely. Picture shows; Indie Newlands. Westray. Supplied by Shavonne Smith Date; Unknown
Island pupil carrying on her sister's memory
1
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 16.09.2021 URN: CR0030958 Pictures show Moray School Bank staff posed and making up a pack. Picture:L2R - Debbie Kelly (Project Manager), Mhairi Ward (digital Marketing Apprenticefor 'Revolution for Good', Racheal Glennie (Business Administrtor), Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Moray School Bank: Demand has 'skyrocketed' as charity gears up for tough winter
0
77% of voters in our poll supported plans to raise the school start age to six in Scotland. Photo: Shutterstock
POLL RESULTS: 77% of readers say Scots pupils should start school at six
1
Launch of an online resource which aims to improve engagement between employers and education at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Aberdeen Airport. Developed by Skills Development Scotland in partnership with Scotlands regional Developing Scotlands Young Workforce (DYW) groups, the new resource makes it easy for employers to connect with education establishments in order to shape their potential future workforce and talent. Picture of James Bream, director of DYW North East Scotland. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 19/09/2017
Bad grades aren't the end of the world: Aberdeen business leader on success in…
0
CR0037383 A selection of the scarecrows on display at Chapelton Scarecrow Festival In pic........ **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 08-08-2022
GALLERY: Disney characters, Superheroes and gaming icons at the Chapelton Scarecrow Festival
0
Robert Gordon's College student Adi Hegde aims to conquer the world with bat and ball.
Aberdeen pupil plans cricketing world tour after exams success
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness, with plenty of campers present. Photo: Andy Walker.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
Blue-green algae in Loch Leven in 2020. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Roger Owen , chairman of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire group of the Scottish Wildlife Trust. He's concerned about Aberdeen City Council plans to plant 15,000 trees on Scotstown Moor, All photos: Kath Flannery.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0
Kevin Kennedy
'I'm living a past life of sex and drugs and rock 'n' roll on…
0