Out of school club lives to play another year

A childcare club in Portlethen that was nearly driven out of business has found the cash to operate for at least another year.

Aberdeenshire Council, which owns the property for the Hillside out of school club, had informed operators in June that the cost of rent would increase by 300% this year.

But after a concerted effort from parents and elected representatives, the club secured a £7,432.43 grant. This will cover the expenses for the out of school club they run at Hillside Primary School.

A spokesman for Flexible Childcare Services Scotland (FCSS), who operates the club, said that the new Childcare Sustainability Grant from Aberdeenshire Council’s Early Years Service will allow the club to open as normal for the 2022-2023 school year.

But it isn’t clear whether the club is safe beyond 2023.

More needed next year for Hillside out of school club?

Despite the grant, the FCSS said they couldn’t negotiate any decrease in running costs at the Hillside club.

This reprieve gives the organisation time to budget effectively for future years.”

When FCSS learned of the rent hike they told parents it likely spelled the end for the club.

The closure notice caused a stir, prompting some parents to share their concerns about how the lack of childcare for their school-aged children could impact their work.

The FCSS spokesman said they would ensure parents don’t shoulder any extra cost.

“Thanks to the grant, FCSS will continue to provide flexible, accessible and affordable childcare for families for the next academic year. This reprieve gives the organisation time to budget effectively for future years.”

MSP Audrey Nicoll said that she hopes the council continues to work with FCSS.

“This will come as a great relief for local families just as the school session is returning. I hope the Council will continue working with FCSS to ensure it can keep providing this invaluable service for many years to come.”

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council hopes the sustainability grant gives the Hillside out of school club what they need.

“We are delighted that the supplier has now agreed to continue to provide support for the children and families at Hillside School.”

