Exams success for north-east pupil leads to starry future

The sky is the limit for one north-east school pupil after her exam success.

Kasia Bain has left St Margaret’s School for Girls with four A grades at Advanced Higher in chemistry, maths, mechanics and physics.

After securing a place at Edinburgh University to study astrophysics, she took time to praise the Aberdeen secondary.

Kasia said: “Being at St Margaret’s gave me the opportunity to experience things I had never done before and allowed me to be myself.

“My teachers have supported me to believe that I can achieve anything I put my mind to, and I am grateful for their enthusiasm and dedication.”

Kasia commuted daily all the way from Fraserburgh to Aberdeen to indulge her passion for STEM subjects.

Pass rates at St Margaret’s School for Girls were high as in-person exams returned for the first time since 2019.

According to figures supplied by the school, there was a 97% pass rate at National 5 with 91% of grades at A or B grade.

There was a 96% pass rate for Highers with 87% of pupils’ grades at A or B.

For Advanced Higher there was a 93% pass rate, with 84% of pupils securing A or B grades.

Praise for pupils as they set off for Oxford, Edinburgh and elsewhere

Anna Tomlinson, head teacher of St Margaret’s School for Girls, praised pupils for their hard work.

She said some of those leaving the school will be heading for some of the country’s leading higher education institutions.

Ms Tomlinson said: “We are very proud of the achievements of our girls and extend particularly warm wishes to our sixth-year leavers who are now taking up places at an impressive range of universities to study subjects as diverse as medicine, astrophysics, economics, theology and architecture, to name just a few.

“A number of leavers will be taking up places at prestigious universities including Oxford, Edinburgh and Birmingham.”

