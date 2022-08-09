Exams success for north-east pupil leads to starry future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Exams success for north-east pupil leads to starry future

By David Proctor
August 9, 2022, 2:44 pm Updated: August 9, 2022, 2:50 pm
Eyes on the prize: Kasia Bain is to study astrophysics.
Eyes on the prize: Kasia Bain is to study astrophysics.

The sky is the limit for one north-east school pupil after her exam success.

Kasia Bain has left St Margaret’s School for Girls with four A grades at Advanced Higher in chemistry, maths, mechanics and physics.

After securing a place at Edinburgh University to study astrophysics, she took time to praise the Aberdeen secondary.

Kasia said: “Being at St Margaret’s gave me the opportunity to experience things I had never done before and allowed me to be myself.

“My teachers have supported me to believe that I can achieve anything I put my mind to, and I am grateful for their enthusiasm and dedication.”

St Margaret pupils Ellie Lang, Anna Byrne, Romanie Macangus and Shaneka Hapuarachchi.

Kasia commuted daily all the way from Fraserburgh to Aberdeen to indulge her passion for STEM subjects.

Exams success for St Margaret’s

Pass rates at St Margaret’s School for Girls were high as in-person exams returned for the first time since 2019.

According to figures supplied by the school, there was a 97% pass rate at National 5 with 91% of grades at A or B grade.

There was a 96% pass rate for Highers with 87% of pupils’ grades at A or B.

For Advanced Higher there was a 93% pass rate, with 84% of pupils securing A or B grades.

Praise for pupils as they set off for Oxford, Edinburgh and elsewhere

Anna Tomlinson, head teacher of St Margaret’s School for Girls, praised pupils for their hard work.

She said some of those leaving the school will be heading for some of the country’s leading higher education institutions.

The St Margaret’s pupils’ success has been hailed by headteacher Anna Tomlinson.

Ms Tomlinson said: “We are very proud of the achievements of our girls and extend particularly warm wishes to our sixth-year leavers who are now taking up places at an impressive range of universities to study subjects as diverse as medicine, astrophysics, economics, theology and architecture, to name just a few.

“A number of leavers will be taking up places at prestigious universities including Oxford, Edinburgh and Birmingham.”

